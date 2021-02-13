'Housewives' star Gizelle Bryant reveals weight loss secrets, what motivates her to be 'as sexy as possible'

EXCLUSIVE: "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Gizelle Bryant is sharing her secrets to becoming the best version of herself in 2021.

The reality TV star knows what it takes to wear several hats in a day. In addition to her role on the Bravo series, Bryant serves as a co-host of the network's "Chat Room," all while raising her three daughters.

Like many, Bryant's fitness and wellness regimen took a backseat amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but just two months into the new year she's already embarked on a mission to "feel and look better," she tells Fox News.

"I just want to look as sexy as I possibly can all the time!" Bryant, 50, laughed. "But during the quarantine, I did gain like 10 to 15 pounds and I just want to fine-tune that."

Bryant says she's not one who particularly enjoys "being on the scale all the time." She was recently named an ambassador for Nutrisystem and has since introduced the All-New Nutrisystem as part of her daily routine in an effort to promote healthy weight loss and avoid plateaus and yo-yo dieting.

"What I love about it is the convenience of it all. I don't have to worry about preparing anything. It's already done for me, which really just helps me because I'm doing a million things. I don't really have time to think about my food," she said of the program.

Another secret to feeling her best, she says, is finding a balance. Now with more time at home with her teenage daughters, the TV personality explained she's made it a priority to carve out time to take care of herself when she's away from the cameras. She's recently taken up swimming which she does three days a week for 45 minutes.

"This year I wanted to incorporate something new in my workout regimen so I started swimming. I totally freaking love it!" she added. "I'm so mad I didn't incorporate this a long time ago. It helps me feel complete from head to toe. My body is a little more crisper, if that makes sense."

Of course, the reality star is no stranger to sharing glam selfies and intimate family moments with her fans on social media. It comes with the risk of receiving negative comments from body shamers, but Bryant tells us that's something she easily ignores.

"I felt like this past season, Season 5 of 'Potomac,' it got outrageously ridiculous as far as the trolls are concerned," Bryant said. "But I take it in stride! You've got to take the good with the bad. I never take it personally."

She's also fortunate that the ongoing pandemic has forced her to slow down a little and enjoy more time with her daughters -- Grace, 16, and twins Adore and Angel, 14.

"I'm just kinda happy that I'm home with them," Bryant said. "I really want try to spend as much time with my kids as posible. They're in high school. They're about to be up and out of my life before I can blink twice! I have been a 'smother.' I've been smothering them and I'm going to continue to do that all year."

The star also dished on how she plans to spend Valentine's Day.

"It's one of my favorite holidays. Me and my girls will definitely celebrate," Bryant said, admitting that she told her ex-husband-turned-boyfriend Jamal Bryant not to travel from Atlanta to Potomac due to the pandemic.

"This house is going to be filled with balloons, chocolates, candy, ridiculously!" the TV housewife said. "Then I'll take [my daughters] out to dinner."