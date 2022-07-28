Hong Kong boy band Mirror ends concert after monitor falls on dancers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two dancers were injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell onto performers below.

The concert on Thursday, by boy band called Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

According to the Associated Press, two performers were injured onstage and three other female audience members were also reported as injured, police said.

One of them felt unwell and was sent to the same hospital in a conscious state, while two others were in a state of shock but required no medical treatment.

After the incident, band member Ahfa Wong took the stage to apologize to fans and canceled the remainder of the show.

Videos circulated on social media following the event. Footage shows band members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing on stage with several dancers when one of the LED screens crashed down.

The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body before toppling over onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror, according to clips.

Police said they received a report at 10:36 p.m. regarding the incident, and said two male dancers were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a conscious state.

Local media reported that the hospital said one of the dancers was in "serious condition" while the other was stable, the Associated Press reported.

This is not the first accident that occurred during "Mirror's" concert series, which began on July 25 and will conclude on Aug. 6.

On Tuesday, band member Frankie Chan fell off the stage while giving a speech. This sparked backlash from fans who insisted the venue was not safe for performers. Following the incident, a petition surfaced asking the concert organizers to take better care of the musicians.

"All Hong Kong Mirror fans have been looking forward to Mirror's first concert for a long time," the petition read, "but the day before it started, we were shocked to hear that a dancer was injured and admitted to the hospital."

It continued: "We now hope that the organizer will face up to the problem and ensure the safety of all performers (including Mirror's 12 members and all dancers)."

Chan took to social media following the fall to show fans he was doing fine.

"Sorry for making everyone worried. I was too absorbed in my speech. I only scratched myself a bit. I'm a lucky man," he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.