Homer Simpson won't stop strangling Bart, defying woke calls: 'Nothing's getting tamed'

'The Simpsons' is currently airing its 35th season

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Homer Simpson will continue to strangle his son Bart despite calls for it to end.

James L. Brooks, developer and producer of "The Simpsons," was quick to dismiss rumors that the show would be parting from the long-standing bit after a recent episode suggested the character had changed his ways given the times.

"Don’t think for a second we’re changing anything," Brooks told People magazine.

‘THE SIMPSONS' TOPS ROLLING STONE'S LIST OF 100 BEST SITCOMS OF ALL TIME

Homer Simpson from "The Simpsons" in a white shirt strangles son Bart in an orange and blue outfit

In many instances throughout the series, Homer Simpson has been seen strangling his son Bart. (Fox)

"Nothing's getting tamed. Nothing, nothing, nothing," Brooks confirmed. "He'll continue to be strangled – [if] you want to use that awful term for it. He'll continue to be loved by his father in a specific way."

In the third episode of the show's 35th season, "McMansion & Wife," Homer and his family schlep over to their new neighbor's home to introduce themselves. Meeting Thayer Blackburn (played by Hank Azaria), Homer shakes his hand and Blackburn marvels at his firm grip. 

"See, Marge, strangling the boy has paid off," Homer joked. "Just kidding. I don't do that anymore. Times have changed."

Homer Simpson in a blue suit meets his new neighbor Thayer in a green shirt on "The Simpsons" next to Marge in a green dress

In an episode from season 35, "McMansion & Wife," Homer makes a joke about strangling his son when meeting his new neighbor Thayer. (Fox)

The notion that "times have changed," emboldened fans to share their differing opinions on social media – with some suggesting that the show was succumbing to woke culture by removing the recurring joke. Homer hasn't actually strangled Bart since season 31.

In response to the outrage, the creator of the show, Matt Groening, created a new illustration of Homer strangling Bart. The boy holds a phone screen with the headline, ‘Simpsons: No Strangling.’ A word bubble above Homer says, 'Why you little clickbaiting-!!"

The post to X (formerly Twitter) offered the following statement: "Homer Simpson was unavailable for comment as he was busy strangling Bart."

A representative for Brooks did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

James L. Brooks in a grey suit and black sweater smiles with circular glasses on the carpet in New York

James L. Brooks was adamant that nothing would be changing in "The Simpsons." (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.