‘Home Improvement’ star shed 30 pounds after strict diet ‘realigned’ body

"Home Improvement" star Richard Karn dropped 30 pounds but admits it was no easy feat.

Although Karn, 68, told Fox News Digital that he managed to shed 30 pounds by following a strict diet that helped him "realign" his body.

He explained that his main motivation was his wife of nearly 40 years, as they agreed to take on the fitness challenge together.

"We did this weight-loss thing where we [ate] four ounces of meat, four ounces of vegetables . . . no carbs or not as much carbs . . . we did that for six weeks . . . it really helped," Karn said.

"It kind of realigned what you need . . . you don't pile your plate as high anymore, because you don't need it . . . after six weeks, I think your body and your mind . . . realizes that helped."

Karn added the key to staying fit is "moderation."

"If you can… don't have five desserts, have a bite of one."

The Hollywood actor explained that when he worked on the show "Home Improvement," he had an abundance of "craft services" and said at times it was difficult not to give into food temptation.

"All of a sudden, you had food on the set. . . . You could just eat whatever you wanted. You were going out to events where they give you food," Karn said.

"At some point, you kind of have to stop and go, ‘You know I really could eat all of this, but I shouldn't. I can't . . . and look at me, I'm 10 pounds more than I want to be’ . . . and everything else is just kind of in moderation."

Karn switched up his lifestyle and lost 30 pounds. However, he faced challenges with maintaining a lower weight due to certain cravings.

"I've kind of evened out where I want to be . . . I went down to where my doctor was very, very happy . . . I almost felt like I looked too thin."

Karn’s comments come after he recently made headlines for his slimmed-down appearance. He was spotted on a rare, yet casual outing in Los Angeles with his wife, Tudi Roche.

It’s been more than 30 years since he first starred in the popular sitcom "Home Improvement" alongside co-star Tim Allen. The two played Tim Taylor and Al Borland in the hit series that aired from 1991 until 1999.

Allen and Karn have remained close and reunited on-screen in 2021 for the show "Assembly Required," where they tapped into their DIY roots.

Several life milestones happened for Karn during season one of "Home Improvement," including the birth of his son, Cooper.

Karn and his wife Tudi have been married for almost 40 years, and he told Fox News Digital that the key to their successful marriage is communication.

"But that means something very different to everybody . . . how you communicate is very . . . singular to you. You might think you're saying something, but you’re not."

"Listening. . . . Picking what battles . . . that you think are . . . worth standing for, fighting for and . . . appreciate that other person for what they are and what they change into, because after 40 years, we change."

Karn starred in the German show "X-Factor: The Unbelievable" earlier this month.

His other television credits include his recurring role on the acclaimed series "PEN15" in 2019.

He also hosted game shows "Family Feud" from 2002 until 2006, and "Bingo America" from 2008 to 2009.