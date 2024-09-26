Hollywood actress turned down Diddy's party invitation, says he had the 'littlest hands'

A Hollywood actress says she dodged an invitation to one of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ infamous parties.

Jenny Mollen, star of "Amateur Night" and "My Best Friend’s Girl" and wife of actor Jason Biggs, shared her story of running into the mogul in her early days in entertainment.

"I just wanted to tell you guys that one time, when I was 19, I was in San Diego, and this guy came over and he’s like, ‘My boss wants to meet you,’" she said.

Mollen recalled that her outfit was "not giving sex vibes," consisting of a "brick-colored red button-up cotton shirt, hideous jeans and, like, a loafer."

WATCH ON FOX NATION: WHAT DIDDY DO?

However, she said "this big bouncer-looking guy" introduced her to Combs, who was "very small" and wearing "like a very fur coat kind of vibe-looking outfit."

"He puts out his hand and he shakes my hand. He had the littlest hands I’ve ever felt, like, not like Lazlo little," she said, referring to her son with Biggs. "Not like a 7-year-old, like a 12-year-old. And he’s like, ‘We’re having a party up in my room. Do you guys want to come?’"

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Mollen declined the invitation but was surprised by the thought.

"Guys, would I have been in a freak off? That’s what I’m reading! It’s called a freak off. Would I have been captured in his room in my hideous maroon shirt, and would there be footage to this day of me in some sort of crazy exploitative freak off?

WATCH 'TMZ: THE DOWNFALL OF DIDDY' FREE ON TUBI

"So glad I didn’t go," she added.

Representatives for Mollen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"He had the littlest hands I’ve ever felt." — Jenny Mollen

Combs was arrested earlier this month and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

In the indictment, Combs is alleged to have recorded "freak offs," described by authorities as "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Combs also used the sensitive, embarrassing, and incriminating recordings that he made during Freak Offs as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims," according to the indictment.

Hollywood has been largely silent since Combs’ arrest, but a few stars have spoken out in one form or another.

Earlier this week, rapper Ice Cube made it clear he had never been to a Diddy party, telling the crowd at his recent show, "Almost 40 years rocking the mic, and I’m gonna tell you right now, me and [rapper] W.C. ain’t never been to a Diddy party.

"You ain’t gotta worry about us on them mother----ing tapes."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson recently spoke about a few of the Diddy parties she attended during an episode of "The Kyle and Jackie O Show."

"I remember just going to like one or two. But, again, I had a great time in my youth. I don't really see anything … like, I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen. I'm saying that nothing bad ever happened to me."