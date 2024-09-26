Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Hollywood actress turned down Diddy's party invitation, says he had the 'littlest hands'

Diddy has been accused of hosting intense sexual parties, sometimes called ‘freak offs’

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking charges: Despite media coverage, what took so long? Video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking charges: Despite media coverage, what took so long?

Fox News analyst Kat Timpf joined 'MediaBuzz' to discuss her take on the 'Diddy' indictment and what 'changed everything' in the federal case. 

A Hollywood actress says she dodged an invitation to one of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ infamous parties.

Jenny Mollen, star of "Amateur Night" and "My Best Friend’s Girl" and wife of actor Jason Biggs, shared her story of running into the mogul in her early days in entertainment.

"I just wanted to tell you guys that one time, when I was 19, I was in San Diego, and this guy came over and he’s like, ‘My boss wants to meet you,’" she said.

Mollen recalled that her outfit was "not giving sex vibes," consisting of a "brick-colored red button-up cotton shirt, hideous jeans and, like, a loafer."

Side by side photos of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jenny Mollen

Actress Jenny Mollen shared her recollection of being invited to a party by Sean "Diddy" Combs but turning it down. (Getty Images)

However, she said "this big bouncer-looking guy" introduced her to Combs, who was "very small" and wearing "like a very fur coat kind of vibe-looking outfit."

"He puts out his hand and he shakes my hand. He had the littlest hands I’ve ever felt, like, not like Lazlo little," she said, referring to her son with Biggs. "Not like a 7-year-old, like a 12-year-old. And he’s like, ‘We’re having a party up in my room. Do you guys want to come?’"

Mollen declined the invitation but was surprised by the thought.

"Guys, would I have been in a freak off? That’s what I’m reading! It’s called a freak off. Would I have been captured in his room in my hideous maroon shirt, and would there be footage to this day of me in some sort of crazy exploitative freak off?

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen posing together

Mollen, who is married to Jason Biggs, wondered in her Instagram video if she had been invited to a "freak off" by Diddy. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

"So glad I didn’t go," she added.

Representatives for Mollen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"He had the littlest hands I’ve ever felt."

— Jenny Mollen

Combs was arrested earlier this month and charged with racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

In the indictment, Combs is alleged to have recorded "freak offs," described by authorities as "elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.

"Combs also used the sensitive, embarrassing, and incriminating recordings that he made during Freak Offs as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims," according to the indictment.

Hollywood has been largely silent since Combs’ arrest, but a few stars have spoken out in one form or another.

Earlier this week, rapper Ice Cube made it clear he had never been to a Diddy party, telling the crowd at his recent show, "Almost 40 years rocking the mic, and I’m gonna tell you right now, me and [rapper] W.C. ain’t never been to a Diddy party.

"You ain’t gotta worry about us on them mother----ing tapes."

Ice Cube standing on stage with a microphone

Rapper Ice Cube announced at a recent concert he's never been to a Diddy party. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson recently spoke about a few of the Diddy parties she attended during an episode of "The Kyle and Jackie O Show."

Kendra Wilkinson

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson said she had been to a few Diddy parties, noting, "I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen. I'm saying that nothing bad ever happened to me." (Getty Images)

"I remember just going to like one or two. But, again, I had a great time in my youth. I don't really see anything … like, I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion.

"So, I'm not saying that something bad didn't happen. I'm saying that nothing bad ever happened to me."

