Juice WRLD mourned by hip-hop community: 'Too soon'

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Juice WRLD after his sudden death over the weekend.

The “Wasted” rapper passed away on Sunday after suffering a seizure after landing in Chicago. He was 21.

LIL PEEP, BELLA THORNE'S EX, DEAD AT 21

Members of the hip-hop community flooded social media with tributes to the fallen rapper, including Lil Yachty, Gunna, Denzel Curry and A$AP Rocky.

Rapper Gunna referred to Juice WRLD as "TALENTED & PURE ENERGY" before showing off some unreleased material featuring the late rapper on Instagram.

A$AP Rocky, who made headlines earlier this year for being arrested in Sweden, said rising rapper's death was "TOO SOON."

Lil Mosey addressed the drug epidemic that pervades hip-hop and rap, noting that "drugs need to stop."

Juice WRLD often rapped about using drugs in his music, as evidenced in his song "Lean Wit Me," in which he sings, "If I overdose, bae, are you gon' drop with me? / I don't even wanna think about that right now / Let's get too high, reach a new high / Take the shrooms and the pills at the same time / Went to Hollywood thrills from the street life / Took too many drugs, now I don't feel right."

MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SELLING MAC MILLER COUNTERFEIT DRUGS BEFORE DEATH

Swae Lee, one half of rap group Rae Sremmurd, said, "were [sic] reminded everyday how precious our time together is."

Chance the Rapper issued a lengthy statement on Juice WRLD's death, saying, "He knows our hearts." Chance further lamented, noting "I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA."

THIS CHRISTIAN RAPPER HAS THE NO. 1 ALBUM RIGHT NOW: 'I PUT MY LIFE INTO THIS'

Flatbush Zombies member Zombie Juice referred to Juice WRLD as a "young legend."

Lil Tracy took to Instagram to share a picture of the two on Instagram Live, simply commenting, "rip 💔."

U.K. rapper Bexey chimed in, noting Juice WRLD's death was "awful news."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP