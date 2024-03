Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma revealed that he underwent a vasectomy while the actress is expecting her fourth child and their third baby together.

The 36-year-old singer, who has been married to Duff, 36, since 2019, documented his surgical procedure in photos and videos that he shared on his Instagram Story Monday.

"It's vasectomy day!!!!!!" the Grammy Award winner wrote on an image in which he was seen smiling while sitting in a car.

Koma also showed off the outfit that he was wearing in a mirror selfie that appeared to have been taken in a closet, writing, "vasectomy fit check."

The musician was pictured in olive green shorts with a Budweiser logo patterned button-down short-sleeved shirt, a matching Budweiser trucker hat, gray socks and light beige slide sandals.

Koma shared a video of his doctor who appeared to be examining him, joking, "Have you ever worked on anything this small before?"

"No, it’s actually not small," the doctor said.

The record producer next shared a mirror selfie in which he was seen in a hospital gown and blue hair net with blue socks. He wrote that he "just took a Valium" and was "feeling hyped."

Koma uploaded a selfie after the procedure of himself smiling while wearing the hair net and hospital gown. He added a mistletoe filter and wrote. "It's honestly not that bad at all. Like better than going to the set dentist for sure."

In another mirror selfie, Koma was seen wearing a pair of black underwear over what appeared to be white bandages and gray socks as he flashed a thumbs up.

"10/10 would recommend," he wrote on the snap.

Koma shared another photo in which Duff was pictured wearing a pink jacket and smiling as she drove him home. "Hot nurse," he wrote.

The singer later uploaded a selfie of himself relaxing in bed while recovering from the procedure. "Also very high and I've never taken a drug in my life. This is cool."

The "Lizzie McGuire" alum and Koma share daughters Banks Violet, 5, and Mae James, 2. Duff is also mother to son Luca Cruz, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child in December as she shared her family's holiday card. In the image featured on the card, Duff, Koma, Banks, Violet and Luca were all seen wearing pajamas while the actress cradled her stomach.

"So much for silent nights. Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew," the writing on the front of the card read. Koma was born Matthew Bair.

"Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" read the writing on the back of the card.

Duff and Koma began dating in 2017 and tied the knot at their Los Angles home on Dec. 21, 2019.

The "How I Met Your Father" star marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Instagram, sharing a slideshow of photos featuring the couple.

"Even though sometimes you think it goes kids, dogs, then you. That’s not true. You forgot about the chickens…. Happy 4 babe!" she wrote.