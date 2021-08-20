Hilary Duff reveals COVID-19 diagnosis despite being vaccinated

Hilary Duff is the latest celebrity to come down with the coronavirus.

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday to reveal that despite being vaccinated, she contracted the delta variant of COVID-19.

"That delta … she's a little b---h," the star wrote over a photo of herself.

Duff explained that her symptoms consisted of a "bad headache," a loss of taste and smell, "sinus pressure" and "brain fog."

HILARY DUFF SHARES INTIMATE PHOTOS OF HER LABOR WITH THIRD CHILD: 'CHEERS ALMIGHTY MOTHERS'

"Happy to be vaxxed," she concluded.

Duff received her vaccine in April, about a month after welcoming her third child.

Per the Daily Mail, the star shared a photo of herself receiving a dose of the vaccine on her Instagram Story on April 20. Alongside the image of herself receiving an injection, Duff posted a sticker reading "I got vaccinated."

In a second photo, she put her bandage on display after the shot and wrote: "Other people raging other things today ... I got that Pfizer."

HILARY DUFF LANDS ‘HOW I MET YOUR FATHER’ SERIES SEQUEL ROLE FOR HULU

News of Duff's diagnosis comes just days after she began production on Hulu's "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off, titled "How I Met Your Father."

It is unclear whether production of the show will be affected. Reps for Hulu did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a photo of herself and her castmates with huge smiles while on the set of the show.

"Who’s ready for us???" she captioned the post. "We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment…. #himyf."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duff had a COVID-19 scare earlier in the pandemic as well, sharing in late November 2020 that she had been exposed to the virus while working on the show "Younger."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At the time, she again took to her Instagram Story to announce to fans that she was on day two of her quarantine after being "exposed."