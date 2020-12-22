Hilaria Baldwin reacts to Amy Schumer using her photo for Christmas post

Hilaria Baldwin is still working out Amy Schumer's latest gag.

The 36-year-old wife of Alec Baldwin took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself wearing only underwear while cuddling up to her newborn, Eduardo.

In the pic, Baldwin's toned figure was on full display, which earned her praise in the comments, considering she gave birth three months ago.

Schumer, 39, seemed to have noticed the stunning pic and thought she'd jump on the opportunity to poke fun at herself, as she often does in regard to her figure and body type.

HILARIA BALDWIN SHOWS OFF POST-BABY BODY 3 MONTHS AFTER WELCOMING 5TH CHILD

The "Trainwreck" star snagged the images and posted it on her own Instagram later that day. She joked in the caption as if she were Baldwin while pretending the baby was her own 1-year-old son Gene.

"Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," she said in the caption. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."

AMY SCHUMER SHARES PRE-TAPED EMMY AWARDS ACCEPTANCE SPEECH FOLLOWING HER LOSS TO 'CHEER'

A handful of stars caught on to the gag.

America Ferrera commented with a simple laughing face and Debra Messing said, "I prefer you as a blonde."

"Broad City" star Ilana Glazer found the joke hilarious.

"hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha," she wrote.

Baldwin, however, had a hard time grasping the joke.

Baldwin shared Schumer's joke post on her Instagram Story and wrote over it, according to E! News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me," she said. "Still don't get it 100%...But..."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She added that she liked the post and commented a few emojis: A laughing face and two red hearts.