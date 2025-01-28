Expand / Collapse search
HGTV star Christina Haack says reality show is ‘so much easier’ without estranged husband ‘weighing me down’

Christina Haack stars in 'The Flip Off' with first ex-husband Tarek el Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Christina Haack is not holding back when it comes to her estranged husband, Josh Hall.

The reality television star says she has the upper hand, saying a huge weight has been lifted since her ex left the show. 

"It’s so much easier without somebody else bothering me," Haack said as she grinned and rolled her eyes during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson" show. The HGTV star sat down for an interview alongside ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. 

josh hall christina haack split

"The Flip Off" star Christina Haack says filming the reality show is "so much easier" without her ex. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

"I mean, I don't have to ask approval from anyone. No one's, like, weighing me down."

When the host asked whether Haack felt she had any "disadvantages at all" she laughed and replied, "No, I think I have an advantage."

"I don't have to ask approval from anyone. No one's, like, weighing me down."

— Christina Haack

Reps for Haack did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

"The Flip Off" co-stars posted a cheeky Instagram post ahead of their interview on the talk show. 

Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack

Christina Haack stars in "The Flip Off" with first ex-husband Tarek el Moussa and his wife, former "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae El Moussa. (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

"I know you all were expecting us to be on Jerry Springer, but today we’re on The Jennifer Hudson Show!" their collaborated social media caption said. 

Their appearance came during Haack and Hall’s heated divorce battle, and she has said the two are "not even close" to settling their split

"We’re going to be going to trial, I hear," the HGTV star said during a Jan. 12 appearance on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live." "He doesn’t want to do mediation. It’s going to be fun. Can’t wait."

Haack noted she hasn't been "ordered" to pay Hall's attorney's fees, "but he’s been asking." "I’ve already had to give a little something," she said. The reality TV star claimed she has been financially supportive of Hall.

Christina and Josh Hall red carpet

Christina Haack and Josh Hall both filed for divorce in July. (Getty Images)

"I gave him money to live, and then he bought a Bentley. But then he also doesn’t have a job," she noted. "But he drives a Bentley, so I’m sure he’s pulling a lot of chicks."

Earlier this month, she fired back at her estranged husband after he put the home design network on blast. 

"TFW [the feeling when] you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity designers so you manufactured drama with me, a nobody," Hall, 44, wrote on his Instagram story with a screenshot of a Fox News Digital article.

hall text exchange

Christina fired back at her estranged husband after he put the home design network on blast.  (Josh Hall/Christina Hall/Instagram)

"@hgtv, you’ve changed," he added with a rolling eye emoji. 

Haack was quick to slam her ex as she shared a screenshot of his post and replied on her account, "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me… That was all natural."

She followed up her Instagram story with a photo of her breaking down in tears. 

"This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh," she wrote over the photo. "This is ‘real’ and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."

Christina Hall and Josh Hall with Christina's three children

Christina Haack and Josh Hall during happier times with Haack's three children.   (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment)

The heated exchange between Haack and Hall occurred after a tense moment in their marriage was caught on camera. 

During a sneak peek of the upcoming series premiere of "The Flip Off," the former couple were filming together when cameras caught a heated exchange in a car, days before the couple decided to end their marriage, Hall citing "irreconcilable differences."

The show was announced in May and began production shortly after. Haack and Hall both filed for divorce in July.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

