HGTV star Christina Hall fires back at estranged husband over 'manufactured drama' claims

Christina and Josh Hall are hammering down during a tense public fight.

The reality television star called out her estranged husband Josh on social media after he put HGTV on blast.

"TFW [the feeling when] you can’t get enough ratings with celebrity designers so you manufactured drama with me, a nobody," Josh, 44, wrote on his Instagram Story with a screenshot of a Fox News Digital article.

"@hgtv, you’ve changed," he added with a rolling eye emoji.

Christina was quick to fire back as she shared a screenshot of his post and replied on her account, "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at Hgtv told you to be rude to me… That was all natural."

She followed her Instagram Story with a previous photo of her breaking down in tears.

"This was taken June 21, 2024. After one of my shoots with Josh," she wrote over the photo. "This is ‘real’ and a reminder to myself that I deserve better."

She also shared a selfie on her recent social media post, as she began her lengthy caption with, "Karma restoration 2025…"

"Some things I’ve learned (and yes I am still a work in progress… healing is not linear)… awareness of past patterns, not ignoring my intuition & gut instincts, slowing the f down, talking to my friends vs being embarrassed and not talking to anyone as well as not being afraid to have the hard conversations," Christina said in part.

Her goals for the year are to work with her life coach to "break the cycle," spend more time with her children on "amazing adventures" and focus on several new projects "with passion."

The heated exchange between Christina and Josh occurred after a tense fight as their volatile marriage was caught on camera.

During a sneak peek of the upcoming series premiere of "The Flip Off," Christina and Josh were filming together when cameras caught a conversation in the car – days before the couple decided to end their marriage, with Josh citing "irreconcilable differences."

The show was announced in May and began production shortly afterwards. Josh and Christina both filed for divorce in July.

"This is a competition. We gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. Halls rule!" Josh told Christina while driving. "You’re supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you’re with me."

He continued, "Remember, you’re a Hall now. Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is. You’re rude."

"I don’t over talk," Christina finally replied to her then-husband in a low tone.

The conversation took a turn.

"Yeah, the s--- you say, and I’m just like, 'I wish you’d shut up already,'" Josh said.

Christina sighed, to which Josh replied, "My wife’s p---ing me off already."

The HGTV star ended the hostile conversation by asking, "Are we there yet?"

The footage is included in the two-hour series premiere that will air on Jan. 29. The incidents seen on camera were filmed prior to Josh filing for divorce from Christina in July 2024.

"The Flip Off" features Christina and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, as they compete in a real estate-flipping contest. Tarek's new wife, former "Selling Sunset" star Heather El Moussa, is also on the show.

