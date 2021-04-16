Helen McCrory, English actress who starred in 'Harry Potter' and 'Peaky Blinders,' dead at 52

English actress Helen McCrory, known for her appearances in the "Harry Potter" films and "Peaky Blinders," has died. She was 52.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died "peacefully at home" after a "heroic battle with cancer."

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly," Lewis wrote on Twitter. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory played the Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray on "Peaky Blinders" and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.

McCrory was a familiar face in television, movies and on stage. Her first movie role came in the 1992 film "Interview with a Vampire."

She also is known for her role as Cherie Blair in the royal biopic "The Queen" directed by Steven Frears. The role earned her a nomination for best supporting actress from the London Critics' Circle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She later reprised that role in 2010's "The Special Relationship."

McCrory also was known for her presence on stage in the United Kingdom, having earned the best actress award in 2002 by the London Evening Standard for "Uncle Vanya."

McCrory married actor Damian Lewis in 2007. They have two children -- daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13.

