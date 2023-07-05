Expand / Collapse search
Johnny Depp
Published

Johnny Depp feels 'lucky' after Amber Heard trial as she returns to 'Aquaman' in controversial move

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settled defamation case in December for $1 million

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Johnny Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard Video

Johnny Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp wins in the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are moving on from their controversial defamation trial.

Depp, 60, has "closed the chapter" on the six-week court battle months after the final verdict, a source close to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor told People.

"He feels incredibly lucky to do what he loves," the Depp source added.

AMBER HEARD'S DIRECTOR THINKS SHE'S READY FOR 'HELL OF A COMEBACK' AFTER JOHNNY DEPP DRAMA

johnny depp photo split with amber heard photo

Johnny Depp feels "lucky" after Amber Heard trial, according to People.  (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Heard appears to be "doing much better now," amid her return to the spotlight following her bombshell defamation trial against her ex-husband, People noted. 

Despite Heard, 37, feeling "honored" that she’s reprising her role of Mera in the "Aquaman" sequel, she confessed to Deadline she feels "pressure."

Amber Heard holding microphone

Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival. (Getty Images)

When comparing the DC Comics film to her Indie movie, "In the Fire," she explained that both come with compromises. 

"There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies, with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be," she told the outlet.

Heard portrays "Mera" in the film, working alongside Jason Momoa, Dolph Lundgren and Willem Dafoe. The second film, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," will be released later this year.

Amber Heard Jason Momoa appear in the movie Aquaman

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa in "Aquaman." (AP Images)

"Then, on the other end of the spectrum, is a small indie film like ‘In the Fire,’ a work of art and work of love, with nowhere near the same resources, and so there are compromises there," she continued.

The indie thriller is set in the 1890s, and Heard stars as a psychiatrist named Grace. 

She recently reentered the spotlight and took to Instagram to discuss her upcoming projects after her court case with Depp closed.

"Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend," Heard shared on social media earlier this week. 

Amber Heard signing autographs

Amber Heard was all smiles as she signed autographs at the Taormina Film Festival June 24, 2023, in Taormina, Italy.  (Vianney Le Caer/Deadline via Getty Images)

The film wrapped production in March 2022, several months before her infamous trial with Depp began in Virginia.

JOHNNY DEPP PRAISED ON CANNES FILM FESTIVAL RED CARPET ONE YEAR AFTER AMBER HEARD TRIAL

Heard’s comments come one year after the six-week trial.

The case ended in June 2022 with a $10.35 million judgment against Heard for defaming Depp by penning a 2018 op-ed in which she referred to herself as a domestic abuse victim. The op-ed did not name Depp. The jury handed Heard $2 million in her countersuit. 

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp squared off in a Virginia courtroom this summer during defamation trial

Depp agreed to settle the defamation case in December for $1 million, which was paid last month by Heard’s insurance company. (Getty Images)

Depp agreed to settle the case in December for $1 million, which was paid last month by Heard’s insurance company.

JOHNNY DEPP VS. AMBER HEARD: A LOOK BACK AT THE BOMBSHELL TRIAL'S TOP FIVE MOMENTS

Recently, Heard’s director argued that the actress is ready for a "hell of a comeback" after the Depp drama. 

A side by side of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both giving testimony

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's court case caused some controversy. It ended in June 2022 with a $10.35 million judgment against Heard for defaming Depp. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool  I Steve Helber )

"Amber has an incredibly bright future ahead," Conor Allyn told People magazine at the "In The Fire" premiere in June. "I think ‘In the Fire’ showcases her talents as an actor. I know this is something she is very proud of, and it’s something we are very excited to release to the public.

"I think it will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about and to be a platform for a hell of a comeback."

During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Depp was questioned at length by the media for the first time since the defamation trial against Heard concluded. Depp was quick to answer if he had felt blacklisted by the industry that made him a star.

Johnny Depp red carpet

Johnny Depp's new film, "Jeanne du Barry," opened the Cannes Film Festival. (Vianney Le Caer)

"Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point like this was all just a weird joke," he said during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming film "Jeanne du Barry," per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Of course, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that’s merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air … Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood — I don’t know about you."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending