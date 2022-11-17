Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome their second child together: 'Happy and healthy!'

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are now parents of two.

"The Hills" star welcomed her second child Thursday in Los Angeles. Montag and Pratt welcomed their first son, Gunner, in 2017.

Montag's rep confirmed to Fox News Digital that Montag gave birth to a healthy baby boy at 11:31 am Thursday. Her son – whose name has not been revealed yet – weighed in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces at the time of his birth.

"Both baby and mom are happy and healthy," the rep said.

On Wednesday, Heidi took to her Instagram story to reveal she went to the hospital after having close contractions. She said the contractions started slowing down, so she decided to head home.

Returning to the hospital on Thursday, Montag, 36, and Pratt, 39, welcomed their baby boy.

Montag has been open about her fertility journey. In March, she shared with People magazine that she was having fertility issues after she was spotted eating a raw bison heart in Los Angeles.

"I love trying new things. I've always been very interested in various types of diets," she told the outlet.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half. I'm willing to try different things," Montag added. "It's a great source of nutrients. I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also, now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle."

In August 2021, Montag had non-cancerous uterine polyps removed to help with her fertility issues.

"I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today," she said in a YouTube video at the time. "And I'm hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

In June, Heidi and Spencer took to Instagram to announce they were expecting their second child. "

Can’t wait to meet baby #2!!!!" they captioned the video.