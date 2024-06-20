Heidi Klum strips down to bra while answering questions in ‘hot’ interview

Heidi Klum could not take the heat while answering questions on the show "Hot Ones" this week, eventually stripping down to her bra.

The fact that she was eating increasingly spicy wings may have had something to do with it. Luckily, the former Victoria’s Secret model, 51, is used to looking her best in lingerie.

Klum admitted at the beginning of Sean Evans’ popular YouTube show that she does not handle spicy food well.

"I feel like this is going to be very hard for me today," she told Evans, saying that she had been advised to avoid having the wings touch her lips.

"Oh my god, I can’t believe how good I’m doing at this," the supermodel said early on in the interview.

As the spiciness of the food progressed, she admitted that her nose was starting to run and her armpits were getting sweaty.

She also talked about the $12.5 million bra and $740,000 matching panties that she once wore in 2003’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

"It was all encrusted with diamonds and rubies and whatnot. I think I got in the Guinness Book of World Records by wearing the most expensive – "

"Lingerie set in the history of the world," Evans interjected, laughing.

Evans also asked Klum about being the queen of Halloween costumes, referring to the elaborate ensembles she puts together for the holiday.

She said a costume in which she dressed as an alien in 2019 was the "most prosthetic I’ve ever had" and took from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. to complete, adding that she stood in a window while the makeup was applied, so onlookers could see the process.

She also talked about how "claustrophobic" she was in 2022's worm costume.

"I can’t even move my face one bit. I’m just stuck in there," she told Evans.

She added that she eventually could not stay in the costume anymore after several hours, so she had the body cut off but kept the worm face on.

"And then I literally looked like bacon. I looked like a tractor rolled over my face," she joked.

After a particularly spicy hot wing, the seventh of the 10 guests eat on the show, Klum admitted "I’m getting hot."

Chugging supplied buttermilk did not do the trick, so the supermodel began to unbutton her shirt.

"Whoa! Whoa!" Evans laughed, surprised, adding, "Now I’m getting hot too, Heidi," as she fanned herself with her denim shirt.

"That one is the kicker," she told Evans. After he told her the effects should wear off in five to 10 minutes, she gave up and removed her shirt, revealing a red bra.

"My mic is slightly in my crotch. Is that a slight problem?" Klum asked. Evans reassured her they had a boom mic to capture what she said.

The "America's Got Talent" judge then began wiping her nose, laughing, "Sorry, now I’m better, Not really," before burping her way through answering the next question about being fashionably late. "Sorry, it’s the buttermilk."

Klum was able to finish two more levels of spiciness before the show finished with a "Top Model" "Perfect Hot Sauce Head Shot" challenge in which she struck poses to represent her feelings about each hot sauce.

Klum hosts Germany's version of "America's Next Top Model."