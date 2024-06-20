Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Heidi Klum strips down to bra while answering questions in ‘hot’ interview

'America's Got Talent' judge struggled in 'Hot Ones' appearance

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum shares why she never gives her kids love advice Video

‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum shares why she never gives her kids love advice

‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum tells Fox News Digital why her kids don’t seek love advice from her.

Heidi Klum could not take the heat while answering questions on the show "Hot Ones" this week, eventually stripping down to her bra. 

The fact that she was eating increasingly spicy wings may have had something to do with it. Luckily, the former Victoria’s Secret model, 51, is used to looking her best in lingerie. 

Klum admitted at the beginning of Sean Evans’ popular YouTube show that she does not handle spicy food well.

"I feel like this is going to be very hard for me today," she told Evans, saying that she had been advised to avoid having the wings touch her lips. 

Heidi Klum in a red bra on "Hot Ones."

Heidi Klum could not take the heat while answering questions on the YouTube show "Hot Ones" this week, eventually stripping down to her bra.  (FIRST WE FEAST)

"Oh my god, I can’t believe how good I’m doing at this," the supermodel said early on in the interview.

As the spiciness of the food progressed, she admitted that her nose was starting to run and her armpits were getting sweaty. 

She also talked about the $12.5 million bra and $740,000 matching panties that she once wore in 2003’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. 

a photo of Heidi Klum in diamond encrusted lingerie in 2003 Victoria's Secret fashion show

Heidi Klum wore a $12.5 million diamond-encrusted bra and $740,000 panties at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2003. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"It was all encrusted with diamonds and rubies and whatnot. I think I got in the Guinness Book of World Records by wearing the most expensive – "

"Lingerie set in the history of the world," Evans interjected, laughing. 

Evans also asked Klum about being the queen of Halloween costumes, referring to the elaborate ensembles she puts together for the holiday.

She said a costume in which she dressed as an alien in 2019 was the "most prosthetic I’ve ever had" and took from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. to complete, adding that she stood in a window while the makeup was applied, so onlookers could see the process. 

She also talked about how "claustrophobic" she was in 2022's worm costume. 

Heidi Klum dressed as worm

Heidi Klum dressed as a worm for Halloween in 2022. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

"I can’t even move my face one bit. I’m just stuck in there," she told Evans.

She added that she eventually could not stay in the costume anymore after several hours, so she had the body cut off but kept the worm face on.

"And then I literally looked like bacon. I looked like a tractor rolled over my face," she joked. 

After a particularly spicy hot wing, the seventh of the 10 guests eat on the show, Klum admitted "I’m getting hot."

Chugging supplied buttermilk did not do the trick, so the supermodel began to unbutton her shirt. 

"Whoa! Whoa!" Evans laughed, surprised, adding, "Now I’m getting hot too, Heidi," as she fanned herself with her denim shirt.

"That one is the kicker," she told Evans. After he told her the effects should wear off in five to 10 minutes, she gave up and removed her shirt, revealing a red bra. 

"My mic is slightly in my crotch. Is that a slight problem?" Klum asked. Evans reassured her they had a boom mic to capture what she said. 

Heidi Klum in a gown

Heidi Klum at an event in 2022. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The "America's Got Talent" judge then began wiping her nose, laughing, "Sorry, now I’m better, Not really," before burping her way through answering the next question about being fashionably late. "Sorry, it’s the buttermilk." 

Klum was able to finish two more levels of spiciness before the show finished with a "Top Model" "Perfect Hot Sauce Head Shot" challenge in which she struck poses to represent her feelings about each hot sauce. 

Klum hosts Germany's version of "America's Next Top Model." 

