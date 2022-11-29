Heidi Klum and daughter Leni team up again for lingerie brand's latest ad campaign

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni Klum posed together again for another ad campaign for lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Heidi shared a photo of herself and Leni wearing matching red silk pajamas in a holiday ad.

"Spoil yourself or someone on your gift list with new holiday pieces available in @intimissimiofficial stores and online," she captioned the photo.

HEIDI KLUM AND DAUGHTER LENI, 18, CRITICIZED FOR LINGERIE SHOOT

This isn't the first time Heidi and Leni have posed together for the Italian lingerie brand. Intimissimi posted photos of the two posing together in bras and underwear in October. The ad campaign received mixed reviews online.

"Sexualizing your daughter the moment they turn legal is weird," one person wrote on the post.

"Very disturbing," a user added.

"I like to think I'm progressive in these things but mom and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick," another user said.

Others praised the original campaign.

"Amazing mother and daughter," one wrote.

"Wow, finally a mommy model with her daughter instead of influencers I'm sick of seeing all the time," one user added. "Good advertisement this time."

LENI KLUM SPEAKS OUT ON CONTROVERSIAL LINGERIE PHOTO SHOOT WITH MOM HEIDI KLUM: ‘WE HAD AN AMAZING TIME'

Another user addressed the backlash, wondering why everyone is "pressed."

"This is actually a very classy ad for underwear, beautifully embracing the Italian background of this brand," the user explained. "It's mother and daughter in everyday underwear and if you automatically sexualize this that is your problem! You might wanna think about the fact that not every woman's body in underwear is meant to be sexual and that it is just a regular clothing item."

A representative for Heidi did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Leni responded to the mixed reactions over her initial campaign with her mom.

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions," Leni told Page Six.

"I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time," she added.

The young model admitted she doesn't pay attention to what other people have to say about her work.

"I just don’t look at it, honestly," Leni said. "If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there."

Leni launched her modeling career at the age of 16. Klum and her daughter appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany for the January/February issue in 2021.

"So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn't dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum," Leni wrote on Instagram at the time.

In 2020, Klum revealed that Leni regularly spent time with her on TV sets and had aspirations to model and host shows.

"She kind of comes [on set] and looks and learns not just what I do but also what all the different people are doing on a TV set. I think it's very interesting to her," the model told People magazine. "When you're that age, you're still trying to figure out who you are, what you want to be and kind of see for the first time what are all these different jobs to make a TV show happen. She does want to do what I do.

"Who knows, maybe in five years when I'm not hosting the show any more, maybe it's going to be like 'Germany's Next Top Model' by Leni Klum instead of Heidi Klum. Who knows?" she joked at the time. "She's kind of playing with this idea."