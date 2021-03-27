Expand / Collapse search
HBO star Bill Maher knocks own network's 'Allen v. Farrow' docuseries: Should be called 'Mia's Story'

'Don't tell me that I saw the whole story,' Maher said

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
HBO star Bill Maher had an ax to grind Friday night over the network's explosive docuseries, "Allen v. Farrow," which delves into sexual abuse allegations made against Woody Allen

"I have one thing to say about it: The title offended me. Not offended me, but was bulls---," the "Real Time" host began during a panel discussion. "And it may all be true, but the title of that documentary, which was 'Allen v. Farrow,' which suggests a trial. OK, the title of that documentary is 'Mia's Story.' And again, it may all be true, but don't call it 'Allen v. Farrow' because that suggests a trial where there's a prosecution and a defense -- and there was no defense!"

"Don't call it 'Allen v. Farrow' because that suggests a trial where there's a prosecution and a defense -- and there was no defense!"

— Bill Maher

HBO'S 'ALLEN V. FARROW' FILMMAKERS OFFER WOODY ALLEN A CHANCE TO SPEAK OUT FOR A FIFTH EPISODE: 'WE'RE HERE'

"I think it's the name of the custody trial, which wasn't a criminal trial," Atlantic staff writer Caitlan Flanagan responded. 

"It's misleading," Maher doubled down. 

Woody Allen with Mia Farrow and children, including Soon-Yi Previn, circa 1990. (Getty Images)

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens pointed out that the "two contemporaneous reports" that the time of the accusations "acquitted Allen," stressing that while it doesn't necessarily mean the director didn't molest Mia Farrow's daughter Dylan Farrow as a child, "people who think they know the story don't know the story."

"Right," Maher replied. "And now they know one side of the story and I'm glad they do. But don't tell me that I saw the whole story."

Flanagan then asked, "But why is HBO profiting, making a four-night entertainment spectatular?"

"Hey hey, now we're getting into a very touchy territory," Maher ended the conversation with a smirk, realizing the conversation was about to make his own network look bad. 

