Harvey Weinstein still searching for a new defense team after Benjamin Brafman withdraws from case

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is still “looking for” a defense attorney to represent him in his Manhattan criminal case after his attorney Benjamin Brafman decided to withdraw, a source close to the case tells Fox News. Weinstein is due back in court next week.

According to the New York courts page, a new name has not been entered for Weinstein's attorney and the same source tells us the right counsel has not yet been found but that “there are conversations with dozens of attorneys” and “final decisions” are being made.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S CRIMINAL DEFENSE LAWYER, BENJAMIN BRAFMAN, TO WITHDRAW FROM CASE

Weinstein and Brafman released a joint statement this past Thursday officially announcing the decision.

"Both parties have agreed to part ways amicably and Mr. Brafman has agreed to cooperate fully with new counsel for Mr. Weinstein so as to ensure an orderly transition," the statement said. They added that Weinstein "intends to introduce his new legal team by early next week."

Fox News also confirms that Harvey Weinstein will be in court Friday, January 25th to “acknowledge his new attorney” and to “accept May 6th” as the start date for the trial, which had already been set by the court.

Weinstein is charged in a five-count indictment alleging rape and predatory sexual assault, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.