'Harry Potter' fans are asked to stop leaving socks at Dobby's memorial in Wales

Dobby the House Elf quickly became a fan favorite among "Harry Potter" fans. When the beloved character died in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1," the spot where his death scene was shot became a destination for fans from around the world.

One popular item that is left by fans at the character's grave is socks. Socks were a significant part of Dobby's story in the "Harry Potter" books by J.K. Rowling and movies. When a house elf is given a sock by their master, it means that they are free.

In the second movie of the franchise, "Chamber of Secrets," Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) tricks Dobby's evil master, Lucius Malfoy (Jason Isaacs), into freeing the elf by hiding a sock inside a diary.

In first part of the final movie of the franchise, Dobby saves Harry Potter and his friends, but while doing so, he is killed by Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter).

Dobby ends up dying on a beach in Potter's arms, as he tells the wizard that the beach is "such a beautiful place to be with friends."

The memorial made for Dobby by fans where the death scene was shot is located on Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Many fans have visited the site from the popular movie franchise and have left items like painted rocks around the grave. Fans have also left socks at the spot, which have become a wildlife issue.

Welsh officials have said they will leave the memorial where it stands, as long as fans stop leaving gifts at the location.

"The memorial to Dobby will remain at Freshwater West in the immediate term for people to enjoy," the National Trust Wales said in a statement. "The Trust is asking visitors to only take photos when visiting the memorial to help protect the wider landscape."

"Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles could enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk," they continued.