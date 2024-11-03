Harris' cold open appears to copy Trump's 2015 skit with Jimmy Fallon

Vice President Kamala Harris’ cameo on the final episode of "Saturday Night Live" before Tuesday's presidential election has some viewers on social media pointing out the skit appeared to mirror one former President Trump performed with Jimmy Fallon in 2015.

Harris appeared in the sketch alongside her impersonator, Maya Rudolph, at the end of the cold open. In the sketch, Harris appears as a reflection in a mirror to offer advice to Rudolph’s Harris.

"I wish I could talk to someone who’s been in my shoes. You know, a Black, south Asian woman running for president. Preferably from the Bay Area," Rudolph’s Harris wondered to herself in an empty dressing room.

The vice president, who was then revealed to be on the other side of the dressing room mirror, responded, "You and me both, sister."

While some took to social media to praise the sketch, others claimed the skit copied one that former President Trump performed with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in September 2015 when Trump was running for president.

"I knew that SNL sketch with Kamala Harris looked familiar...," KVI Seattle radio host Ari Hoffman wrote on X. "Kamala continues her pattern of ripping off Trump."

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have previously accused Harris of plagiarizing the policies of Trump, such as no taxes on tips, raising the child tax credit, while flip-flopping on other policies to take positions more in line with Trump’s than what she previously held.

Another social media user argued the sketch was "embarrassing" for Harris.

Others took to social media claiming the sketch "directly copied" the bit between Trump and Fallon from nine years earlier.

Despite the criticism, both the Harris and Trump sketches have followed other "in the mirror" sketches Fallon also performed with famous partners.

Fallon performed the "in the mirror" sketch with The Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger in 2001 on "Saturday Night Live."

In March 2015, Fallon performed the bit again with Mitt Romney, former Massachusetts governor, presidential candidate and current Utah senator, before the politician’s interview on "The Tonight Show."

The Trump campaign, however, disparaged Harris' appearance on the show when reports of her "surprise" cameo surfaced on Saturday.

"Kamala Harris has nothing substantive to offer the American people, so that’s why she’s living out her warped fantasy cosplaying with her elitist friends on Saturday Night Leftists as her campaign spirals down the drain into obscurity. For the last four years, Kamala’s destructive policies have led to untold misery and hurt for all Americans. She broke it, and President Trump will fix it," spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital.

Brendan Carr, a Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, called the appearance a "clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule.

