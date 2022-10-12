Expand / Collapse search
HARDY announces 2023 tour and half country, half rock album 'the mockingbird & THE CROW'

HARDY has released three songs from the upcoming album, the title track, 'the mockingbird & THE CROW,' 'TRUCK BED' and 'here lies country music'

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
HARDY, country star and songwriter for some of the biggest names in country music like Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton has announced the release of his upcoming album "the mockingbird & THE CROW" and a 2023 tour. 

"the mockingbird & THE CROW" is an album that mixes up genres with both country and rock music. The new album comes after HARDY's 2020 album "A Rock." 

The album will release on January 20, 2023. Three of the songs off the new album, the five-minute title track "the mockingbird & THE CROW," TRUCK BED" and "here lies country music" have already been released.

HARDY announced the release of his new album "the mockingbird &amp; THE CROW" and followed up the news with a 2023 tour announcement. 

HARDY announced the release of his new album "the mockingbird &amp; THE CROW" and followed up the news with a 2023 tour announcement.  (Terry Wyatt)

The album will also include "Wait In The Truck," a duet previously released featuring Lainey Wilson and HARDY's singles "Jack" and "Sold Out." "the mockingbird & THE CROW" will also include a Wallen collaboration with the song "Red." 

A day after announcing the new album, HARDY kept the news coming with his 2023 tour with Jameson Rodgers and Blame My Youth. 

HARDY's "the mockingbird & THE CROW" tour will kick off in February 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana and wrap up in April in Irving, Texas. 

The album and tour announcement comes shortly after HARDY was in a tour bus accident that left the four on the bus with significant injuries. 

The new HARDY album includes the song, "Red" featuring Morgan Wallen.

The new HARDY album includes the song, "Red" featuring Morgan Wallen. (Terry Wyatt)

HARDY's 2023 Tour Dates: 

February 16, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, Indiana

February 17, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, Michigan

February 23, The Dome at Oakdale, Wallingford, Connecticut

February 24, Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, New York

February 25, The Fillmore, Silver Spring, Maryland

March 2, The Tabernacle, Atlanta, Georgia

March 4, Bell Auditorium, Augusta, Georgia

March 8, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Colorado

March 10, House of Blues, Anaheim, California

March 11, Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, California

April 12, The Fillmore, Minneapolis, Minnesota

April 20, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, Tennessee

April 21, The Fillmore, New Orleans, Louisiana

April 27, The Pageant, St. Louis, Missouri

April 28, The Criterion, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

April 29, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

