HARDY announces 2023 tour and half country, half rock album 'the mockingbird & THE CROW'
HARDY has released three songs from the upcoming album, the title track, 'the mockingbird & THE CROW,' 'TRUCK BED' and 'here lies country music'
HARDY, country star and songwriter for some of the biggest names in country music like Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton has announced the release of his upcoming album "the mockingbird & THE CROW" and a 2023 tour.
"the mockingbird & THE CROW" is an album that mixes up genres with both country and rock music. The new album comes after HARDY's 2020 album "A Rock."
The album will release on January 20, 2023. Three of the songs off the new album, the five-minute title track "the mockingbird & THE CROW," TRUCK BED" and "here lies country music" have already been released.
The album will also include "Wait In The Truck," a duet previously released featuring Lainey Wilson and HARDY's singles "Jack" and "Sold Out." "the mockingbird & THE CROW" will also include a Wallen collaboration with the song "Red."
A day after announcing the new album, HARDY kept the news coming with his 2023 tour with Jameson Rodgers and Blame My Youth.
HARDY's "the mockingbird & THE CROW" tour will kick off in February 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana and wrap up in April in Irving, Texas.
The album and tour announcement comes shortly after HARDY was in a tour bus accident that left the four on the bus with significant injuries.
HARDY's 2023 Tour Dates:
February 16, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, Indiana
February 17, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids, Michigan
February 23, The Dome at Oakdale, Wallingford, Connecticut
February 24, Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, New York
February 25, The Fillmore, Silver Spring, Maryland
March 2, The Tabernacle, Atlanta, Georgia
March 4, Bell Auditorium, Augusta, Georgia
March 8, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Colorado
March 10, House of Blues, Anaheim, California
March 11, Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, California
April 12, The Fillmore, Minneapolis, Minnesota
April 20, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, Tennessee
April 21, The Fillmore, New Orleans, Louisiana
April 27, The Pageant, St. Louis, Missouri
April 28, The Criterion, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
April 29, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, Texas