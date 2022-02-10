Morgan Wallen's crowd chants 'Let's Go, Brandon' at packed Madison Square Garden show

Morgan Wallen played to a packed crowd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden where the crowd routinely broke into anti-President Joe Biden chants.

Videos from the event taken by Fox News Digital show the crowd enjoying the show and engaging in some political mockery while the artist was between songs during his set. One video shows everyone gleefully chanting "Let’s Go Brandon," a not-so-subtle code among President Biden’s critics that stands for "F--- Joe Biden."

During Wallen’s opening act at the show for his "The Dangerous Tour" was special guest HARDY, who took a moment during his set to discuss what was going on in the country, prompting the crowd to launch into a "USA" chant as well. However, chants of "Let’s Go Brandon" only took place during Wallen’s set.

Both sets were described by an attendee as "very pro-military."

Wallen’s 2022 tour will see him hit the road for roughly eight months. It acts as a sort-of comeback tour after he faced immense criticism for a video that came out of him drunkenly using a racial slur.

The "Wasted on You" performer became embattled in scandal when he hurled the n-word in a video captured by a neighbor and posted to social media in 2020, for which the 28-year-old was subsequently suspended by his record label, Big Loud Records, and conglomerates like iHeartRadio, which pulled his music from its stations.

Wallen waited months before publicly breaking his silence on the incident, sharing a handwritten letter to fans on social media in April.

Wallen was then deemed ineligible for the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards the same month.

Despite the tour announcement, Wallen is still banned from attending the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21.

