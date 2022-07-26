Expand / Collapse search
Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

Mary Jane Thomas died from a 'collapsed lung,' according to an autopsy report obtained by Fox News Digital

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Hank Williams Jr.'s wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death was revealed.

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death was revealed. (Ron Galella)

MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…

BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with model Bre Tiesi. Continue reading…

Paul Sorvino passed away at the age of 83.

Paul Sorvino passed away at the age of 83. (Getty Images)

'OUR HEARTS ARE BROKEN - Paul Sorvino, 'Goodfellas' actor, dead at 83. Continue reading…

‘IT'S A BOY' - Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa reveal the sex of their first baby. Continue reading…

BACK AGAIN - Joni Mitchell performs first full set in over 20 years at Newport Folk Festival. Continue reading…

‘THE BEST MOMENT’ - Chris Rock uses Will Smith Oscars slap in new stand-up tour with Kevin Hart: ‘Words hurt.’ Continue reading…

Ashley Judd reflected on her mother Naomi Judd's suicide during a recent podcast appearance.

Ashley Judd reflected on her mother Naomi Judd's suicide during a recent podcast appearance. (Louis Myrie/WireImage)

‘UNTREATED MENTAL ILLNESS’ - Ashley Judd reflects on Naomi Judd's suicide: ‘All was forgiven long ago.’ Continue reading…

‘A LIFE OF LOVE’ - Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, mourns ‘Goodfellas’ star: ‘He was the most wonderful father.’ Continue reading…

REST IN PEACE - Bobbie Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dead at 78. Continue reading…

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

