Hallmark’s ‘Perfect Harmony’ star James Denton dishes on his kids’ musical talents: ‘Dream come true’

James Denton has joined in on the Christmas fun this holiday season.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum attended a star-studded convention at Christmas Con this month and opened up about his most recent projects ahead of the holidays.

"It's fun… I was on a Hallmark series for seven years, and I've never been to one of these. I did one Christmas movie and thought it'd be fun to come meet some of the folks," Denton told Fox News Digital.

Denton shared how his family comes from a musical background and got candid about the sweet experience of working on the film "Perfect Harmony" with his son.

"It was a dream come true," the 59-year-old actor remarked.

"I got to produce the movie, and so I asked if they would be OK with him doing it. He's wildly talented. He's not an actor… he was fantastic."

In "Perfect Harmony," Denton plays a retired pop star who loses his passion and motivation to pursue music after the death of his wife, played by Sherri Saum. Eventually, his character is forced to perform again and is able to do so with the encouragement of his son.

This is the second time the father-son duo has appeared on screen together. But this time, 19-year-old Sheppard Denton has a much bigger role, and was able to show off more of his musical talents in the film.

Meanwhile, another member of the Denton family has been showing off her musical talents on stage.

James' daughter, Malin, landed a role in her high school play and portrayed Donna in "Mamma Mia."

"[She] brought the house down, which is wonderful because she's never done anything like that," the proud father of two expressed.

"She really went out on a limb… auditioned and got the lead… it was a good year for my kids, which is all that matters, right?"

Denton credited his wife, Erin O’Brien, for gifting their children with musical talents, but admitted they may get their acting skills from their dad.

"Their mom was a musical theater actress… they get all their talent from her and maybe a little bit of the acting for me… I’m giving her all the credit."

Denton spoke with Fox News Digital at That’s4Entertainment’s Christmas Con, which celebrated its third year with the event at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison.

The female-led company prides itself on hosting a holiday-packed weekend filled with special activities, including a tree lighting, wreath-making classes and celebrity panels.

"Mean Girls" alum Lacey Chabert was the official headliner for the three-day event, while other stars, including Danica McKellar and Chad Michael Murray, were in attendance.