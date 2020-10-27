'Hairspray' star Marissa Jaret Winokur shows off 50-lbs. weight loss

Marissa Jaret Winokur is proud of her new look.

The Broadway star, 47, showed off her 50-lb. weight loss in a new photo on social media. Winokur snapped herself dropping off her absentee ballot and dressed up for the special occasion.

She was decked out in a red, white, and blue pom-pom headband, plaid shirt, and bikini top, plus she donned a VOTE mask.

In September, Winokur revealed that she worked on getting fit throughout the coronavirus pandemic because she's considered at-risk due to her health history.

The "Hairspray" actress beat cervical cancer at 27 years old and has asthma.

“Truth [is] COVID scares me. I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK!" she explained in an Instagram post. "So I started working out at home with Keith via zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance."

Winokur said she stayed focused and dropped the weight over a six-month period. "I was scared to post photos, it’s really one day at a time for me when it comes to food. But I thought, Covid isn’t over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose to fight!" she wrote.

Winokur added that her new regime has helped keep her anxiety at bay.

"My anxiety is at an all time high because you know the country is such a mess," she said. "The hour or two a day I focus on working out my sadness turns to productive energy, so that I don’t watch the news and bury my head, but try to help our situation."

The mom-of-one admitted that seeing results from her health and fitness journey makes her feel like she can do anything.

"Today I don’t bury my head, I will workout and email our senators wear a mask and make sure Family and friends VOTE !!" Winokur said. "We have work to do on ourselves to save this nation, we need equality. We will need to FIGHT for EQUALITY."

And she hopes her changes can inspire others to take control of their health and make better choices.