Hailey Bieber supports husband Justin amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Hailey Bieber is showing her husband, Justin Bieber, support.

Hailey took to Instagram on Friday and reposted Justin’s video of him explaining to his fans that he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has paralyzed the right side of his face.

"I love u baby," the 25 year old model captioned her Instagram story.

The "Peaches" singer shared a two-minute video to his 240 million Instagram followers on Friday and said that the virus attacked the nerve in his ear and face.

He then demonstrated that he cannot blink his right eye or smile with the right side of his mouth. Justin apologetically shared with his fans that he will have to cancel his upcoming shows due to his health condition.

"For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," he said. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me that I've got to slow down.

"I hope you guys understand. I'll just be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

Bieber thanked his fans for being "patient" with him as he recovers. Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The virus can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018 and the couple wed in a New York City courthouse a short two months later. The couple hosted a second wedding in September 2019 in South Carolina.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.