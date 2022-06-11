Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justin Bieber
Published

Hailey Bieber supports husband Justin amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber shared in a video on Friday that half of his face is paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/10 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 6/10

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Bieber is showing her husband, Justin Bieber, support.

Hailey took to Instagram on Friday and reposted Justin’s video of him explaining to his fans that he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has paralyzed the right side of his face.

"I love u baby," the 25 year old model captioned her Instagram story. 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The "Peaches" singer shared a two-minute video to his 240 million Instagram followers on Friday and said that the virus attacked the nerve in his ear and face.

JUSTIN BIEBER REVEALS FACIAL PARALYSIS, SAYS HE'S BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH RAMSAY HUNT SYNDROME

He then demonstrated that he cannot blink his right eye or smile with the right side of his mouth. Justin apologetically shared with his fans that he will have to cancel his upcoming shows due to his health condition. 

"For those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them," he said. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me that I've got to slow down.

Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus attacks the nerves in the ear and face

Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The virus attacks the nerves in the ear and face (Dimitrios Kambouris)

"I hope you guys understand. I'll just be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bieber thanked his fans for being "patient" with him as he recovers. Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to the Mayo Clinic. 

The virus can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Justin and Hailey have been husband and wife since they married in a New York City courthouse in 2018.

Justin and Hailey have been husband and wife since they married in a New York City courthouse in 2018. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Justin proposed to Hailey in July 2018 and the couple wed in a New York City courthouse a short two months later. The couple hosted a second wedding in September 2019 in South Carolina.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending