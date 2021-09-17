Expand / Collapse search
Hailey Baldwin says rumors Justin Bieber 'mistreats' her are 'so far from the truth'

Speculation mounted after a video seemingly showing the "Peaches" singer yelling at the model surfaced

Hailey Baldwin is setting the record straight.

Over the summer, rumors have swirled that the 24-year-old model's husband, Justin Bieber, mistreats her. Such speculation came to a head in July when a clip of Bieber speaking passionately to his wife led onlookers and viewers to believe he was yelling at her.

During her recent appearance on Demi Lovato's "4D With Demi Lovato" podcast, Baldwin explained once and for all that the "Yummy" singer doesn't mistreat her at all, calling the rumor that he does a "big, fat" lie, per E! News.

"There's so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together," she explained. "Like, Justin is not nice to her and mistreats her and I'm just like, it's so far from the truth and it's the complete and utter opposite."

In fact, Baldwin said she feels "lucky" to have a partner that is "extremely respectful" to her and makes her "feel special every single day."

Hailey Baldwin shot down rumors that Justin Bieber ‘mistreats’ her. (Getty Images)

"So when I see [rumors that suggest] the opposite of that, I'm just like, huh?" she said.

However, she did admit that her marriage is not without struggles – specifically when she felt she had lost her identity and independence.

"There were times where I felt like I lost that within our relationship especially when it was new and in the beginning," the star recalled, noting that she and Bieber have been to therapy and received advice from other couples.

"We both really value space," she shared. "One of the things I love the most is if we're out somewhere together… we could separate for hours at a party and find each other for five minutes and be like, 'hey are you having fun? OK, cool, see you in a bit.' And just like keep it moving."

She added: "He trusts me… I trust him… That feels like a good space to me."

The pair married in 2018. (Getty Images)

Back in July when the video of Beiber, 27, "yelling" went viral, Baldwin addressed speculation of tension on Instagram. At the time, the star shared a photo of her kissing her hubby on her Instagram Story.

"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," the model captioned the picture at the time. "Had the best time surrounded by so much love."

She then added, "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don’t feed into the negative bulls–t peeps."

Trending