Gwyneth Paltrow supports universal healthcare; says society is sex-obsessed

These days Gwyneth Paltrow is just as famous for her toned body and wellness website Goop as she is for starring on the silver screen. And although the L.A-born actress now calls the United Kingdom home, she still supports ObamaCare.

“I’ve been living in London for 11 years where healthcare is the right of everyone,” Paltrow told FOX411 at Monday’s premiere of the comedy/drama “Thanks for Sharing.” “And I feel like the taxes that we pay, people should have the right to health care here.”

She also said there are things we can all do to be a little healthier.

“Not eating processed foods. Nothing you buy off the shelf and have to open, like Oreos,” Paltrow advised. “Things that have a lot of ingredients in them and are processed, they are hard on the body. The body doesn’t know what to do with that stuff. Just eat fresh food. I eat French Fries and cheese, but it’s just good quality.”

The Oscar-winning actress’s character Phoebe takes obsession with healthy eating and exercise to extremes in the forthcoming “Thanks for Sharing,” which tackles the often taboo 12-step program for sex addiction and the challenges sobriety brings.

“I learned a lot about addiction. Essentially it is a way to band-aid pain. People are looking for something to mask their pain for a minute and feel a bit better and it can take many forms,” Paltrow said. “I learned the way out of it is to really face your pain, to sit with it and really face your emotions. Those are the first steps.”

She also expressed some concerns about the over-sexualized direction society seems to have taken.

“There’s a lot of sex, especially as a mother and having children with access to the Internet,” she said. “It’s quite scary how accessible sex is and how it’s everywhere. It is definitely not a very innocent time.”

However, it seems two of Paltrow’s co-stars don’t quite agree with her.

“In America, we have the wrong idea completely. I wouldn’t say that it is oversaturated or oversexed, but I think we grow up with a really unhealthy, secretive, Puritan idea of sexuality, expression, freedom and healthy love and relationships,” explained acting newcomer Alecia Moore, better known as her pop princess alter-ego “Pink.” “And when you communicate and educate, and you know how to love your body and use your body… than you have a healthy society.”

Tim Robbins, who plays a longtime sobriety sponsor still plagued by old demons when the going gets tough, concurred.

“There is a puritanical edge in this country that is judgmental and horrible and condemning of sexual activity,” he said. “I would say maybe there is an obsession people have with youth and beauty, but I don’t see a healthy sexual attitude in this country.”

Robbins also said sex addiction too is a widely “misunderstood” concept.

“People think it is an excuse people use when they get caught cheating. But I went to a couple of meetings and talked to some sex addicts and it is a real problem,” he added. “People’s whole lives are ruined by the addiction, just like alcoholism or narcotics addiction. It is a real problem and going to those meetings, seeing the courage those people have was really inspiring.”

“Thanks for Sharing” opens in select theaters Friday, September 20.