Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates turning 48 while wearing 'nothing but my birthday suit'

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating another year.

The actress turned 48 on Sunday and took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a steamy nude snap.

The star posed for a photo without clothes under a tree. She used one arm to cover her chest while the other hand was in her hair.

GWYNETH PALTROW SAYS SHE KNEW MARRIAGE WITH CHRIS MARTIN WAS OVER 'YEARS' BEFORE 'CONSCIOUSLY UNCOUPLING'

Finally, the star moved her leg to avoid showing off too much.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today..." she wrote in the caption of the post. "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off."

Several starry friends wished Paltrow a happy birthday in the comments.

"Happy Birthday @gwynethpaltrow, you got it !! Flaunt it," said Naomi Campbell.

GWYNETH PALTROW'S CONTROVERSIAL NETFLIX SERIES 'THE GOOP LAB' RENEWED FOR SECOND SEASON

"Oh hellllllo Bday girl!" said Ashley Graham.

Alongside a string of celebratory emojis, Ali Wentworth added: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN."

Paltrow's husband, writer-producer-director Brad Falchuk, shared a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram as well.

"This bada-- is 48 today. She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an a--hole in his place," he wrote alongside an image of the actress lounging on a sofa. "She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Falchuk, 49, concluded: "PS - if anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls! She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!"