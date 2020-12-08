Gwen Stefani reveals her wishes for wedding to Blake Shelton: I 'rather it not be a COVID situation'

Gwen Stefani appears eager to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton but notes there are some hurdles to cross first.

The former No Doubt singer and Shelton, 44, announced they got engaged back in October after five years of dating.

Stefani appeared on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" on Monday, where she spilled details of her dream nuptials to the country star and how the coronavirus pandemic will impact it.

"It's so funny to even say 'engaged.' It feels so weird. People have been saying it for so long, like five years, 'Are you getting married? Are you engaged?' And now we actually are and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something," Stefani told Seacrest, via People magazine.

The "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer said her one request is for her parents to be in attendance when she walks down the aisle, noting that the global pandemic makes it difficult to nail down a date.

"I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn't come to Thanksgiving because they're so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing," Stefani said.

The mother of three added that the pair are going to wait and "see what happens in the next few months."

Stefani shares three kids -- sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6 -- with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Meanwhile, Shelton has no kids of his own but has seemingly grown close to Stefani's children.

Reports claimed that Shelton even asked Stefani's sons for their permission to wed the star before proposing.

Stefani, her boys, and Shelton have reportedly been spending most of their time during the pandemic at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Us Weekly. reported last week that the couple would like to wed at the property.

“It’s really a tribute to their love. They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year," an insider claimed.

The couple began dating in 2015 after appearing on “The Voice” together as coaches the previous year. They've since appeared together on the singing competition series several times.

