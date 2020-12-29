Gwen Stefani's sons will play 'a large part' in her wedding with Blake Shelton: report

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are planning to make their wedding a family affair.

The couple announced their engagement back in October and reportedly hope to get hitched next year, but not without Stefani's three sons at their side.

The No Doubt frontwoman, 51, shares three kiddos with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

A source close to Stefani and Shelton, 44, told People magazine that the boys "will have a large part" in the upcoming nuptials.

"Gwen's sons are just really solid, sweet kids, and they're so excited for Blake and Gwen to get married," the insider added. "They can't wait to stand by their sides."

The two met while working as coaches on "The Voice" back in 2014, and became fast friends and supported one another as they both navigated divorces -- Stefani from Rossdale and Shelton from Miranda Lambert.

"At first they were bonding over their splits and finding light in one another, but they quickly realized they have so much more in common than just going through heartbreak," the source said. "They're both incredibly close to their families and their lives are rooted deeply in their faith. He just fit so seamlessly into her life, and vice versa."

Since the early days of their romance, Shelton, who has no children of his own, has become close with Stefani's little ones.

"From the beginning, Gwen made it clear to Blake that her boys were No. 1 in her life, and Blake always respected this," said a source close to the "Hollaback Girl" singer, adding: "He never wanted to overstep and made sure everyone was comfortable with his role in her sons’ lives."

In fact, the country star's approach to growing closer with her boys led Stefani to love him even more.

"Gwen always gushed about how amazing Blake is with the boys," said Stefani's pal. "She feels so lucky that he helps her raise them. His love and guidance is something that Gwen is beyond grateful for."

The closeness between the quartet of boys was even reflected in Shelton's preparation to pop the question to Stefani, as he reportedly consulted her sons first.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and ask their permission," the source alleged to the outlet. "Her family very much approves of him. He’s an amazing partner and a great dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

According to the insider, the couple kept their announcement private for several days before sharing it with the world on Oct. 27 via Instagram. The source said the pair was "very excited" to unveil their joyful joint announcement where Stefani proudly showed off her engagement ring.

