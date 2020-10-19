Gwen Stefani clears up Blake Shelton rumors before 'The Voice' season premiere

Gwen Stefani is speaking out.

The star and her beau, country star Blake Shelton, have been the subject of rumors regarding trouble in paradise as of late, but she's put such rumors to rest in her latest appearance on the "Today" show.

Word on the street was that the pair called off their wedding, though the two have never publicly announced whether or not they are even engaged.

"Today" host Hoda Kotb told the 51-year-old pop star that she Googled the phrase "Gwen and Blake," and among the suggested search phrases was "Gwen and Blake call off wedding."

"What's happening with the wedding?" asked the journalist.

"That's a really good question," said Stefani after a laugh. "Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot."

The singer and Shelton, 44, are both serving as coaches on "The Voice," which returns for its 19th season Monday evening.

As many television productions have had to do, "The Voice" has made some changes in order to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

"It was actually not as weird as I thought," said the star of the new norm on set. "I think everybody felt even more grateful to be there because we felt special that we could actually work."

Among the changes they seem to have made are replacing audience members with virtual screens for people to be able to view the show live.

"Honestly, you kind of forget that they're there, you don't really feel the screens because they're screens," said Stefani of the change. "It was just really intimate between the coaches and with [host] Carson [Daly], it felt very relaxed and there was something fun about that."

The No Doubt alum said that having no live audience was "probably harder for the contestants" due to the lack of "energy" in the room, with only herself, Shelton and their fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to provide applause after the performances.

"I think it's always harder to perform in a smaller setting than a larger one, for me personally," she said. "So I can imagine that would've been tense, but at the same time, I felt like it was just us and them, and really personal and it was awesome."