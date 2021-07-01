Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton file for marriage license

The No Doubt frontwoman and 'God's Country' crooner got engaged last October

By Mariah Haas , Julius Young | Fox News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani might be saying "I do" very soon. 

The couple applied for their marriage license on Tuesday in Johnston County, Oklahoma, Fox News can confirm.

Per TMZ, in Oklahoma people have 10 days from the date they file for a marriage license to wed. 

The outlet reports that the two are set to tie the knot on Saturday at the "God's Country" crooner's Oklahoma ranch.

The pair got engaged last October after meeting on "The Voice." 

