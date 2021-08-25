Granger Smith’s wife Amber reacts to 'hurtful, cruel' social media comments about late son River

Amber Smith, the wife of country singer Granger Smith, is addressing negative comments she's received on social media about their late son River.

The child died in 2019 in an accidental drowning at the family's Texas home. He was just three years old.

"I never like to give these people more attention than they deserve, but it’s a reminder that we live in a dark world, where people judge one another, and say the most hurtful, cruel things," Amber wrote Tuesday on her Instagram Stories.

Amber then shared screenshots of people questioning their parenting skills.

"Please think before you type or speak your opinions," she added. "The Bible tells us that the tongue is a fire -- James 3:6 The tongue is also a fire,(A) a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body,(B) sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and itself set on fire by hell."

"Choose to be the light," Amber urged in another post. "And know who you are in Jesus Christ so when flaming darts come are way you are wearing the armor of God. Not today Satan."

The couple welcomed their newborn son, Maverick, over the weekend and are also parents to son Lincoln, 7, and daughter, London, 9.

"He’s here! Wow…so many emotions," Granger, 41, captioned a picture mother and baby. "Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great."

The musician opened up about grief while speaking on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in December.

"It has been a process and every day is different," Granger admitted. "We try to hang on to the days where we find meaning and purpose, and spreading the message where we could help others that are going through something similar or anybody that’s suffering."

He described how River slipped and fell into the water. "I was 20 feet away," Granger emotionally recalled. "I was playing gymnastics with my daughter. He was outside of the locked gate with our other son. There wasn't music playing; there wasn't any kind of distractions. It was just a quiet, 7 p.m. summer evening. It was so silent. There wasn't a splash; there wasn't any kind of call for help. I just saw him. I turned around, and I saw him."

Amber penned a moving tribute to River a month after his death.

"My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same," she wrote on Instagram. "Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight."