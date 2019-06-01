Grace Kelly's granddaughter marries in Monaco

Another royal wedding is upon us!

Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi and her film-producer fiance, Dimitri Rassam, married in Monaco on Saturday.

The 32-year-old daughter of Princess Caroline and granddaughter of Princess Grace tied the knot at the Prince’s Palace in a civil ceremony. She and Rassam are parents to a 6-month-old son, Balthazar, and both have a child from previous relationships.

Rassam, 37, is the son of French actress and model Carole Bouquet and French film producer Jean-Pierre Rassam.

For her wedding, Casiraghi reportedly wore a long-sleeve grey dress with bow details designed by Giambattista Valli and had her hair styled by John Nollet.

Rassam donned a navy blue suit with light-blue tie and white pocket square.

Notable attendees included Casiraghi's uncle, Prince Albert II, his wife, Princess Charlene, Princess Caroline and the groom’s mother.

The bride's brothers, Andrea and Pierre Casiraghi, and her sister, Alexandra de Hanover, as well as the groom’s half-brother, Louis Giacobetti, and his cousin, Thomas Langmann, also celebrated with the couple on their big day.

Casiraghi's grandmother, Grace, was an American actress who became Princess of Monaco after she married the country's Prince Rainier III on April 19, 1956.