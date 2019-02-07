Gordon Ramsay under fire for plans to open 'authentic Asian' restaurant

Gordon Ramsay’s latest venture hasn’t even opened yet but it’s already facing criticism.

The celebrity chef announced his restaurant group will be opening a new “authentic Asian” restaurant in London this summer.

Lucky Cat will replace Ramsay’s current Mayfair spot, Maze, which is set to close in mid-February.

JOHNNY CASH-THEMED RESTAURANT OPENING IN NASHVILLE IN LATE SPRING

The “revolutionary new venture and concept for the group…is set to be an authentic Asian Eating House and vibrant late-night lounge, inspired by the drinking dens of 1930s Tokyo and the Far East,” according to a press release, per Eater.

“I can’t wait to open the doors at Lucky Cat and bring a new flavor of Asian food and culture to Mayfair. I can honestly say there will not be a bad seat in the house — every table will have a unique view and each guest will come away having experienced something sensational — whether it be the phenomenal menu, the amazing service or the stunning look and feel,” Ramsay said in a statement.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The name of the restaurant was inspired by Asian culture “where the ‘lucky cat’ is a talisman that is believed to attract good luck and fortune” to go along with the “authenticity of the concept.”

“The new restaurant highlights Gordon Ramsay Restaurants’ continued innovation and creativity and is set to become the go-to destination for exquisite, authentic Asian cuisine and culture in the heart of Mayfair, thriving on an ethos of respect and passion that is channeled into every dish.”

“Leading the charge on the innovative menu” will be self-proclaimed “tofu-freak” Ben Orpwood who joined Ramsay’s group last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The announcement emphasizes Orpwood’s “extensive experience in the realm of Asian cuisine.”

However, many on Twitter are firing back at the idea that a restaurant could be authentic without an Asian chef leading the charge. Others noted that “Asian” is not a specific type of cuisine.