Golden Globe-winner Sacha Baron Cohen mocks Rudy Giuliani, 'all-white Hollywood Foreign Press' during show

"Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen issued some light political jabs while accepting his Golden Globes on Sunday.

"Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm," the sequel to his immensely successful 2006 comedy, took home the award for best motion picture — musical or comedy, and Cohen personally won for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy. During his acceptance speeches, he touched upon not only the topic of diversity that dominated the conversation for the evening but also the man who helped make the movie so buzzworthy in 2020.

"Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press," Baron Cohen began his acceptance speech, echoing sentiments made by hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler who chastised the organization’s lack of diversity at the top of the show.

JANE FONDA CALLS FOR GREATER DIVERSITY IN HOLLYWOOD DURING CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD SPEECH

He then went on to mock former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who made headlines upon the release of the film for seemingly being caught on camera in a compromising position with a woman during a fake interview for the movie. The former New York City Mayor has since explained that footage of him tucking in his shirt was made to look like footage of him with a hand down his pants.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN EARNS POSTHUMOUS GOLDEN GLOBE FOR NETFLIX' 'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM'

"This movie couldn't have been possible without my costar, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius," Cohen said, making the audience think he was discussing his co-star, Maria Bakalova. "I'm talking of course about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who could get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible, our movie was just the beginning for him. Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like, ‘Four Seasons Landscaping’ ‘Hairdye Another Day’ and the court drama ‘A Very Public Fart.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He concluded on a more serious note by thanking his cast and crew, including Bakalova who he called a "revelation" and "sensation," as well as his wife, actress Isla Fisher.

In another speech, while accepting the award for acting, Cohen mocked former President Trump, joking that he was contesting the results of Golden Globes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA," Cohen joked, jabbing at Trump’s claims that widespread election fraud led to his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 race.