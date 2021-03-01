Golden Globes see sharp drop in viewership: report

The Golden Globes have seen yet another drop in viewership.

According to Variety, only 5.4 million people tuned into Sunday's telecast, hosted by "Saturday Night Live" alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The broadcast earned a measly 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, the outlet reports, according to early Neilsen numbers not adjusted for time zone differences.

The numbers do not include viewership from the Pacific time zone. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it also doesn't include any out-of-home viewing figures. Both stats will be included in the final numbers on Tuesday, which will bring up the total a bit, but it won't be anywhere near figures in the past years, THR reports.

Last year's viewership numbers were higher than this year's, earning 14.8 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating, according to Variety.

Final live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen eventually boosted those numbers to 18.3 million viewers and a 4.7 demo rating.

In 2019, 18.6 million people tuned in, giving the telecast a 5.2 demo rating, which was actually higher than 2018's rating of 5.0 (with viewership at 19 million).

The drastic drop isn't encouraging for NBC as the network reportedly coughs up $60 million per year to air the ceremony.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Fey hosted from New York -- Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room to be exact -- while Poehler stood in at the ceremony's usual venue, the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

2021 was the first bicoastal iteration of the Globes.

During their opening monologue, Fey and Poehler wasted no time mocking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who puts on the show.

In the week leading up to 78th annual awards show came the revelation that there are no Black voting members in the group, something that only reinforced criticism that the press association — which notoriously controversial host Ricky Gervais last year called "very, very racist" in his opening monologue — is in need of overhauling.

The comedic duo's opening monologue was also significant in that they made no mention of politics despite the show being known for its political jabs. The co-hosts failed to mention the months following the 2020 presidential election and embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's mounting sexual harassment allegations.

Though Poehler's and Fey's lack of politics may not come as much of a surprise given that Fey warned viewers before the show not to expect politics.

The first few glimpses of the awards show showed stars from this year's nominated shows and films appearing over Zoom. And to no surprise, this year's ceremony featured some technical difficulties.

During the show, writer and producer Norman Lear was honored for his lengthy career in television with an award named after Carol Burnett.

The Globes also saw massive success for streaming services -- particularly with Netflix, which took home 10 awards across film and television categories.

Hulu, Amazon, Disney+ and Apple TV+ also took home awards, as did HBO, BBC One, Pop TV and more.

