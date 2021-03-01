Golden Globes winner Andra Day celebrated honor with parents: 'They put up with me for so long'

It was a momentous occasion for Andra Day and her parents following the actress' big win at the Golden Globes Sunday night.

Day, 36, won the best actress in a motion picture – drama award at the 2021 Golden Globes for her titular role in "The United States vs. Billie Holiday." In receiving the great honor, Day opened up to reporters and revealed that she celebrated with her parents and castmates in light of her win.

"The people who were in the room with me was first of all my family, my mother and father in the room with me, which makes me just so happy because they put up with me for so long," said the actress, per People magazine. "I mean damn, you know."

"And then two of my castmates were here, Tyler Williams and Tone Bell, so they were here, and when I tell you them being here is representative of how we were on set," she continued. "These people supported me, all of them, top down on the set, off the set, and they're still here with me now."

Day then recited the extensive list of people who celebrated with her, her parents and castmates.

"My amazing team, my manager, Jeffrey, my creative director Miriam, Josh [were there]," she noted. "And my cousin's family, my team, my publicist, publicity team, Felicia, Vanessa, Alexis, you know. So, you know, I feel like I'm missing people but, you know, and my stepmom is here."

"God was in the room, bro," the actress added. "God was in the room and God was present and that's a blessing."

In defeating contemporaries like Carey Mulligan and Vanessa Kirby to ousting veterans Frances McDormand and Viola Davis, Day expressed respect and honor for her opponents in her acceptance speech as she nabbed her first Golden Globe Award.

"To all the incredible nominees, I'm in the presence of giants... You inspire me so much. To the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday. She transformed me with this role, with her presence, with her spirit. Thanks to everybody who was a part of this incredible project," the actress said.

Day is the second Black actress to earn the honor, following Whoopi Goldberg’s 1986 win for her role in "The Color Purple."