©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens sets strict age limit for contestants despite producer pushback

Owens told producers to avoid casting women with 'artificial hips' and 'wigs' and said he would cut anyone '60 and over'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
The newest star of "The Golden Bachelor" has some strict criteria when it comes to choosing a life partner. 

During an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast, Mel Owens - who was cast as the ABC show's newest "Golden Bachelor" in April - admitted that he plans to cut any woman who is "60 and over" and was adamant that producers refrain from casting anyone with "artificial hips" and "wigs."

"It's blind up until they get out of the limo. But they asked me, 'What's your preferences?' So, I just said 45 to 60, just being honest," Owens, the 66-year-old NFL veteran, said. "And then the process went, and I was selected, right? And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, 'You know, if they're 60 or over, I'm cutting them.' 'Oh Mel, you can't, you know, this is not the 'Silver Bachelor.' It’s the 'Golden Bachelor.' He goes, 'but they're going to be hot, don’t worry about it. Don't worry about it.'"

"Golden Bachelor" Mel Owens

"Golden Bachelor" Mel Owens said he plans to cut any contestant who is "60 and over." (ABC/Getty Images)

Additionally, Owens said he expects the contestants to all be in good shape. 

"I had no resume, but they asked me, what is my, like, my profile?" Owens said. "Well, they got to be fit because I stay in shape, should work out and stuff. And I told them, you know, try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs, you know, that kind of stuff, right."

"Well, I don't think there are going to be artificial hips or wigs there, right? Because I know there's amazing women out there," Owens added. 

The first "Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner, was 72 at the time of his appearance on the show. He met and married Theresa Nist, 70, but they divorced three months after tying the knot.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on "The Golden Bachelor"

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their separation during an appearance on "Good Morning America" last year. (JOHN FLEENOR / DISNEY)

The age range for the 22 contestants on the first season ranged from 60 to 75. 

Representatives for "The Golden Bachelor" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

gerry turner and the golden bachelor contestants

The first season of "The Golden Bachelor" starred Gerry Turner, who was 72 at the time, and contestants whose ages ranged from 60-75. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)

According to the show's press release, Owens was married for 25 years and has two sons. He hopes to find a love "rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future and growing stronger together as a couple."

"As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years," the press release reads.

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

