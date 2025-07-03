'Golden Bachelor' Mel Owens sets strict age limit for contestants despite producer pushback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The newest star of "The Golden Bachelor" has some strict criteria when it comes to choosing a life partner.

During an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast, Mel Owens - who was cast as the ABC show's newest "Golden Bachelor" in April - admitted that he plans to cut any woman who is "60 and over" and was adamant that producers refrain from casting anyone with "artificial hips" and "wigs."

"It's blind up until they get out of the limo. But they asked me, 'What's your preferences?' So, I just said 45 to 60, just being honest," Owens, the 66-year-old NFL veteran, said. "And then the process went, and I was selected, right? And then we had lunch with the executive producer. I said, 'You know, if they're 60 or over, I'm cutting them.' 'Oh Mel, you can't, you know, this is not the 'Silver Bachelor.' It’s the 'Golden Bachelor.' He goes, 'but they're going to be hot, don’t worry about it. Don't worry about it.'"

Additionally, Owens said he expects the contestants to all be in good shape.

"I had no resume, but they asked me, what is my, like, my profile?" Owens said. "Well, they got to be fit because I stay in shape, should work out and stuff. And I told them, you know, try to stay away from the artificial hips and the wigs, you know, that kind of stuff, right."

"Well, I don't think there are going to be artificial hips or wigs there, right? Because I know there's amazing women out there," Owens added.

The first "Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner, was 72 at the time of his appearance on the show. He met and married Theresa Nist, 70, but they divorced three months after tying the knot.

The age range for the 22 contestants on the first season ranged from 60 to 75.

Representatives for "The Golden Bachelor" did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

According to the show's press release, Owens was married for 25 years and has two sons. He hopes to find a love "rooted in the simple joys of companionship — sharing life’s everyday moments, making plans for the future and growing stronger together as a couple."

"As the Golden Bachelor, he’s eager to meet someone who shares this vision and finally find that perfect teammate he’s been waiting for in his golden years," the press release reads.