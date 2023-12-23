‘Golden Bachelor’ contestant suffered from ‘golf ball’-sized infection, nearly quit show

"Golden Bachelor" contestant Ellen Goltzer nearly missed out on a chance at love due to a medical scare.

Goltzer, 71, confessed she suffered from a massive infection and contemplated whether she should continue being on the dating competition show.

"I never told anybody this… I developed an abscess on my cheek, and it was three weeks before I was supposed to go," Goltzer shared on "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous" podcast. "It was really like a golf ball."

She added that since the doctors in Florida "couldn’t help," she traveled back to New York to see her dermatologist to get the health issue checked out.

The "Golden Bachelor" contestant continued to say that she remembered her friend Roberta’s advice to motivate her to proceed with the show.

"Roberta kept saying to me the whole time — that’s where I get this from — 'never say never,'" Goltzer recalled.

Luckily, her face "cleared up enough to cover it with makeup" to appear on "The Golden Bachelor."

An abscess is a pus-filled pocket that can occur anywhere in the body. The mass is common and usually caused by infections, according to Medline Plus.

72-year-old Gerry Turner was the ABC reality show's first leading "Golden Bachelor." He dropped to one knee and proposed to Theresa Nist, 70, before giving her his final rose at the end of the series finale.

Turner met 22 women who vied for his heart during the popular dating competition show.

Before Turner became the "Golden Bachelor," he previously admitted he went through an intense casting process.

He recalled taking multiple tests, including his "first-ever" STD test to see if he qualified for the hit dating show.

"I was in Florida in February of this year. I was actually traveling with an old girlfriend. We were just friends," he said on the "Life is Short" podcast.

"I got a call from ABC, wanting me to go to initiate the process to go get an STD test. And it’s like, that’s a little bit of a tender moment."

Turner reflected on the lengthy steps he took to become the "Golden Bachelor."

"I had to send my fingerprints to the FBI. There were numerous background checks. There was a psychological evaluation that was like 360 questions and then another hour of interview," he admitted.

"The vetting process is ridiculously thorough."