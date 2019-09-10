Whoopi Goldberg on Trump's Bahamian migrant comments: 'How can you say this isn't 'racial'?

"View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg was outraged Tuesday over people saying that President Trump wasn't being racist when he said Bahamians needed proper documentation to enter the United States.

"How do you not look at this man and say 'this is a racial problem?'" Goldberg asked Tuesday. "The View" had just shown a clip of Trump indicating he suspected that gang members could be among the people fleeing the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

"Everybody needs totally proper documentation -- because look, the Bahamas had some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren't supposed to be there," Trump said Monday.

"I don't want to allow people that weren't supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States -- including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers."

For Goldberg, those comments clearly showed racism. "People are always saying, 'well, you always talk about race,'" Goldberg said, apparently referring to her critics. "Well, this is a race card -- the card can't get any bigger than this," she added.

"The View" hosts all seemed to see Trump's comments as racist. Co-host Joy Behar claimed that if the hurricane happened in Norway, Trump would have had a much different response.

She also suggested Trump was hypocritical for being friendly with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while turning away Bahamian migrants.

"This is a guy who had the Taliban -- he's going to have a big meeting with the Taliban. He loves Kim Jong Un and [Vladimir] Putin, and yet these people who are fleeing a hurricane are suddenly criminals. He's so despicable, he makes my head stand up -- my hair," she said.