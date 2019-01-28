Glenn Close calls for 'empathy and understanding' in SAG Awards speech

Glenn Close was incredibly diplomatic with her SAG Awards win, stopping to kiss fellow nominee Lady Gaga on her way to accept her Best Actress statuette from presenter Gary Oldman.

"Oh my gosh ... I am so proud to receive this award from my fellow actors," Close said, according to Entertainment Tonight. "And I think of all of us sitting in the room and all of you watching on TV, all of you who haven't had the chances that we've had and I salute you with this!"

"One of the most powerful things that we have as human beings are two eyes looking into two eyes," the 71-year-old star of "The Wife" continued. "Film is the only art form that allows us the close-up. And it substitutes for real life two eyes looking into two eyes. I think we have to remember how powerful that is in a world that is consumed with different-sizes screens."

"That the power that we have is two human eyes looking into two other eyes," she said. "That will give us empathy and understanding ... Thank you so much for honoring me with this. I honor you."