Giuliana Rancic and family 'all better now' after bout with coronavirus

Giuliana Rancic has recovered from her bout with coronavirus.

The 46-year-old TV personality shared the good news with a concerned fan Friday on Instagram, according to People.

“How are you feeling from the Covid?” the user asked Rancic on Friday.

“We are through it and all better now. Thank you for asking. We appreciate it,” Rancic replied.

Last month, Rancic informed the public that she and her family had contracted coronavirus shortly before the Emmy Awards.

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately, this year is just so different," Rancic said in an Instagram video she issued on Sept. 20 – the same day as the Emmys.

"As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19,” she continued. “Now, as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic’s husband Bill, 49, and son Duke, 8, were infected as well, she said at the time.

“We're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you,” she added. “Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet.”

In 2011, Rancic underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Breast cancer patients who are undergoing treatment may have a “weakened” immune system that could increase the “risk of getting sick from COVID-19,” according to Susan G, Komen, a global nonprofit breast cancer organization.