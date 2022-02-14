Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady share their Valentine’s Day gifts to each other: Let's 'make the world greener'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady had the same idea for their Valentine's Day gifts to one another.

Bündchen, 41, took to social media on Monday to share that she gifted her husband a "green" gift: trees.

"Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo," she captioned several snapshots of the pair as well as information about the sweet gift.

"LOVE YOU, FIR NOW AND ALWAYS," read a graphic on her Instagram post. "A Special Gift Of Trees This Valentine's Day."

It was signed, "To Tom Love, Gisele."

The graphic noted that the "tree planting" gift would "not only put trees in the ground" but it will also "help create healthy forests that filter clean air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and provide homes for thousands of species of plants and animals."

Brady also shared on his own Instagram account that he gifted his wife the same exact gift.

Earlier this month, Bündchen posted a message of support for Brady after he officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

"When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football," she wrote in part. "But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees!"

"We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game," Bündchen continued. "As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss."

Brady and Bündchen married in 2009 and share two children together: Vivian and Benjamin Brady. Brady also shares a son, John, with ex Bridget Moynahan.