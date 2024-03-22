Gisele Bündchen nearly died in freezing water during '90s photo shoot

Gisele Bündchen confessed she once almost died during a photo shoot in the late 1990s.

"I did a photo shoot on a fake iceberg in Iceland, and I almost fell off into the ocean," the supermodel said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

According to Bündchen, she "would’ve been dead in seconds because you know what happens inside of the freezing water of the icebergs? [In] seconds you’re dead – dead!"

"It was for this fragrance called Oxygène," the former "Victoria's Secret" model explained.

Bündchen recalled posing on a fake iceberg surrounded by real icebergs for the shoot in a slip dress while the rest of the crew stayed warm.

"So the whole thing I was supposed to be in this slip dress while everyone was like, in a boat – like, all the crew was in a boat with like, huge puffer jackets and life vests," Bündchen noted.

The incident occurred well before her marriage and subsequent divorce from former NFL quarterback, Tom Brady.

Bündchen's personal life was thrust into the spotlight in 2022, when news of their split surfaced. The couple was married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in October 2022. The supermodel called the break-up the "death of my dream."

"It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" Bündchen told Vanity Fair.

"I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did."

The Brazilian model opened up about the challenges of co-parenting in a recent interview with Robin Roberts.

"I think, you know, there’s easier days than other[s], but I think, you know, it's amazing that the kids – they're super smart children," she explained.

"They know what they can get away with. So I think it's natural that [they have] different rules and then kids just adapt," Bündchen added. "And they're gonna try to do what they want, and I can only control what I do. I think, for me, now it's really about the balance."

Bündchen and Brady share two kids; Benjamin and Vivian.

