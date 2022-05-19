Gisele Bündchen says she feels better than she did in her 20s: 'We're all told that life is over at 40'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gisele Bündchen is happy to be in her 40s.

Bündchen, 41, credited her plant-based diet for helping her "feel better" after hitting "rock bottom" in her 20s.

"I think I feel better in my forties than I did in my twenties and not just physically, because we’re all told that life is over at 40 and I feel like I’m just beginning," she told Vogue in a recent interview.

The model hit a breaking point when she was in her 20s amid her start in the fashion industry.

GISELE BUNDCHEN ADDRESSES TOM BRADY RETIREMENT, SHARES MESSAGE OF SUPPORT: ‘YOU LEAVE BEHIND A LEGACY’

"From the outside, it looked like I had everything and I was just 22 years old," Bündchen said. "On the inside, I felt as if I’d hit rock bottom."

Bündchen, one of the highest-paid models in the world, had anxiety and panic attacks for a year and a half before seeking help from a neuropath.

"I was starting my day with a mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and three cigarettes, then drinking a bottle of wine every night. Imagine what that was doing to my mind..."

The model also opened up about her relationship with Tampa Bay Bucaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

"I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is," Bündchen told the outlet. "It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."

Brady was specifically not on board with Bündchen's decision to have a home birth.

"I remember, in the beginning, he wasn’t into the idea of home birth. He was like, ‘You’re not going to do that, because you’re going to die,'" she recalled the quarterback saying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Victoria's Secret model showed Brady videos of home births until he agreed.

"I made it clear that this is my body and I’m going to decide how I give birth," she said.