Gigi Hadid is now a McDonald's influencer, and followers have opinions

Gigi Hadid is among the Internet's most influential social media personalities, boasting more than 47 million followers on Instagram, as well as partnerships with brands like Maybelline, Fendi and Tommy Hilfiger. But Hadid, who is estimated to be worth nearly $29 million, got a bit of backlash this weekend after revealing she is now an "influencer" for McDonald’s.

During the first weekend of Coachella, Hadid posted pictures of herself on Instagram flaunting a box of french fries adorned with the golden arches.

In the post, she wrote, “pre festival with @mcdonalds yesterday❣️fed & hydrated, thanks friends! 🌞🍟✨”

The post garnered mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing envy while other outright shunned the influencer.

“Gigi Hadid has a paid partnership with McDonald’s? So she gets paid by McDonald’s to eat McDonald’s? My fat a-- is so envious rn,” one Twitter user wrote.

“IF GIGI HADID CAN GET A PAID PARTNERSHIP WITH MCDONALDS WHY CANT I,” another Twitter user emphatically questioned.

Moreover, the influencer faced backlash from the Internet as well.

“gigi hadid partnering w mcdonalds is truly so absurd n stupid for so many reasons,” one user lambasted.

"I bet any money gigi doesn't really eat McDonalds," said another on Instagram, while yet another user wrote, "If you don't eat this, please don't promote it! Be conscientious! İt is unhealthy."

One follower by the name of katiattran passionately dismissed the partnership, stating “How can you promote such a junk food seller? Should be for money because I don’t see any other reason! As a famous person, you should be conscious about the impact of your actions and avoid promoting harmful behaviors that could largely influence people. So disappointing from you...”

Hadid has yet to publicly respond to the controversy on Instagram.