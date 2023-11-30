15 splurge-worthy gifts that will bring joy this Christmas you can find on Amazon

Still not sure what to get your special loved ones this holiday season? Amazon has a wide selection of gifts that will get you noticed. Whether it's a special treat for her, something for him, or something special for the home, the big-box retailer has hundreds of splurge-worthy ideas to let people know how important they are to you and how much you appreciate them in your life.

If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!)—including fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime—you'll want to join now. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here's a list of 15 gift ideas perfect for making a splash and spoiling the people who merit a little extra this holiday season.

Try these gifts to pamper her and make her feel special this holiday.

CINCOM Hand Massager for Women $48.99

The CINCOM Hand Massager is a cordless hand massager that uses heat and compression to help with arthritis and carpal tunnel. It has four massage heads, targets acupuncture points and provides a kneading massage. It also has upper and lower airbags that press rhythmically along the fingers, hands and wrists.

Anne Klein Women's Premium Crystal-Accented Bangle Watch and Bracelet $150.00, $53.89

The Anne Klein Women's Premium Crystal-Accented Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set is a gift set with a watch and bracelets. The watch has a mother-of-pearl dial and premium crystal accents. It also has a jewelry clasp closure.

SWAROVSKI Constella Bracelet Crystal Jewelry Collection $79.00, now $66.50

SWAROVSKI Constella Bracelet is inspired by the cosmos and features brilliant-cut stones with rose gold-tone plated links. It is a beautiful everyday design that will bring instant elegance to any look.

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set $395.00, now $355.50

This Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set has an aluminum core, a non-toxic nonstick ceramic coating, and a lightweight stainless steel handle. The set is oven-safe and can withstand up to 550 degrees. Beyond the performance, reviews raved about the undeniable beauty of the collection, which comes in various colors.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Smartwatch $239.99

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) has all the essentials to help you be motivated and active, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. It features a 1.78-inch Retina Display, a GPS tracker and SIM card. It also has a heart rate sensor and a long battery life.

Finding the perfect luxury gifts for men can be challenging, but these ideas will surely make him smile.

UGG Men's Tasman Slipper $110.00

UGG Men's Tasman Slipper has a durable outsole, plush wool lining, and suede uppers. It has an easy slip-on silhouette and goes with anything. The bonus is that these slippers can be easily worn outside because of their thick, durable soles.

HOUNDSBAY Leather Valet Tray for Men $49.99

A leather catchall tray like this HOUNDSBAY Leather Valet Tray for Men is a quintessential holiday gift. The tray is designed in Dallas, Texas, and uses top-quality materials to create a 6-compartment layout to help you stay organized. It is designed with a large smartphone compartment with top and bottom charging notches.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $549.00, now $509.00

These Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones wireless over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and adaptive EQ are seriously next level. The headphones are well-constructed and comfortable for extended wear with breathtaking audio quality.

Moleskine Smart Writing Set Smart Notebook & New Smart Pen $279.00

The Moleskine Smart Writing Set is a smart notebook and pen, all packaged in the traditional elegant Moleskin look. The smart pen is connected to the Moleskine Notes App via Bluetooth. The smart notebook has a hidden grid embedded within the pages that enables words and drawings to be transformed into digital documents.

SKLZ ACCELERATOR PRO $58.08

Gift the golf lover the SKLZ ACCELERATOR PRO – an indoor putting green that can be used at home or in the office. It has a nine-foot mat with an uphill grade at the end designed to train you to putt 18 inches past the hole. It also has a ball return that works with gravity for uninterrupted practice.

Can't decide whether to get a gift for her and him then maybe opt to give them something for the home. Amazon has a great selection of beuatiful gifts for the home that will spoil them.

Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine for The Home Bar $369.99, now $284.93

Elevate their home bar with the Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine, which can make more than 50 cocktails on demand. Just insert a cocktail capsule into your Bartesian drink mixer machine, select your preferred strength and press mix. The system draws the spirit from the appropriate reservoir and mixes your cocktail in seconds. Get it on sale for 23% off the list price.

YnM Weighted Blanket, Handmade Chunky Knitted Design $199.00

The YnM Weighted Blanket is a premium-grade, seven-layer weighted blanket made from 100% lightweight cotton. It features a weighted insert secured with eight separate loops, glass bead technology, and small inner pockets for even distribution and adaptability to your body. Use it on the sofa for a nap or take it into your bedroom to help you sleep more deeply.

AIRIA by Febreze, Smart Scent Diffuser Starter Kit-WiFi & App Controlled $249.00

AIRIA by Febreze, Smart Scent Diffuser Starter Kit-WiFi & App Controlled kit contains an Alexa and Wi-Fi enabled home scent diffuser device and one fragrance refill cartridge. The device covers up to 1500 Sq. Feet of your home, and each fragrance cartridge lasts up to 5 months.

Mueller Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Fruit Bowl $29.99, now $19.98

The unique and modern design of the Mueller Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Fruit Bowl makes it a five-star addition to any kitchen! Choose between five vibrant colors and brighten your dining and living room tables.

BELADOR Silky Soft King Sheet Set - Luxury 6 Piece Bed Sheets $59.99, now $31.99

Give the gift of better rest with the BELADOR Silky Soft King Sheet Set. This sheet set will elevate your sleep and performance to loftier levels. It includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. It is made from microfiber and is double-brushed on both sides for extra softness. Get them on sale for 41% off the list price.