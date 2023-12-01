Fitness gifts to grab on Amazon: 5 trendy Christmas buys that'll bring the gym directly to you

What’s typically the No. 1 most popular New Year’s resolution?

You guessed it.

To lose weight or get in shape.

More than half of Americans vow to get fit in 2024, according to surveys — something that can be particularly challenging to do after the holiday season.

If this sounds like you or someone close to you, now is the time to get yourself in gear — fitness gear, that is.

These Amazon ideas can kickstart your fitness journey as you score hundreds of dollars off the cost of essential equipment.

Run, don’t walk to these five fitness deals.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Jayflex Full Body Home Gym, $539, Amazon

Short on space?

This compact home gym will help you work every body part with essential resistance training, without taking up an entire room.

It’s also easy to assemble and should take about half an hour.

Sunpow Resistance Bands Set, $30.98, Amazon

Work out your arms, back, legs and buttocks all at once with this set of mobility bands.

This set offers one option for body resistance training and physical therapy to help strengthen torn ligaments or muscles, according to its Amazon listing.

Each band offers a different weight of resistance, from beginner to advanced, and it even comes with a carrying case for easy travel.

Peloton Yoga Block Set, $15, Amazon

These Peloton accessories can help aspiring yogis safely modify poses to suit their levels of flexibility or to hold a pose longer without strain.

The sturdy blocks also provide a support system of extra lift and balance when someone is reaching for new or challenging poses.

Under Desk Elliptical, $135.99, Amazon

Just because you have an office job doesn’t mean you can’t meet your fitness goals.

Enter the under-the-desk elliptical, which allows you to pedal and work your legs, burning calories while you sit.

Cluci Running Vest, $28.79, Amazon

Keep all your essentials stored safely for those long-distance runs with this Cluci running vest.

The durable material is suitable for all weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the zip-up pockets keep phones, money, keys and other valuables securely stashed.